Wield Sabine Wren's Lightsaber with the Star Wars Force FX Line

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like a brand new Force FX Star Wars lightsaber

A new Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber is on the way as Hasbro unveils a new piece from the Disney+ series Ahsoka. The Rebel, Mandalorian, mercenary, bomb expert and artist Sabine Wren is now joining the replica saber line. Her new lightsaber has been faithfully recreated from the new series with an illuminating green blade. All of the same Force FX gimmicks return with progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and even the battle sequence mode. This is a nicely detailed saber, and it is one that fans have not been able to get their hands on before. It is surprising, though, as Hasbro didn't give fans a two-in-one release here with removable parts to recreate Ezra Bridger's lightsaber from Star Wars: Rebels. Either way, Sabine's lightsaber will go great with her upcoming replica helmet from Hasbro. Pre-orders are live right here with a $278.99 price tag and a May 2024 release.

STAR WARS: SABINE WREN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER

(HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $278.99/Available: Fall 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this premium SABINE WREN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER. This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Sabine Wren's Lightsaber featured in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. This green-bladed Lightsaber calls back to Ezra Bridger's saber that Sabine held for safe keeping in STAR WARS: REBELS."

"With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the SABINE WREN FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. Fans and collectors can proudly display this electronic Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Use the included barrel plug when the blade is not in use. Includes Lightsaber, barrel plug, stand, and instructions."

