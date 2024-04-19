Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Transformers: One Studio Series Deluxe Optimus Prime Figure Revealed

Get ready for a new Transformers prequel adventure as Hasbro has debuted some brand new figures for the upcoming film

Article Summary 'Transformers: One Studio Series 112 Deluxe Optimus Prime' figure announced by Hasbro.

New Transformers prequel reveals Optimus Prime's origin as Orion Pax.

Deluxe Optimus Prime figure transforms into Cybertronian truck in 25 steps.

Figure includes Energon Axe and Dual barrel blaster, available for pre-order.

Transformers: One has been revealed, giving Autobot and Decepticon fans a new prequel story to look forward to. Before they were Optimus Prime and Megatron, it was Orion Pax and D-16, and this latest story will show off their new origin. The origin of these two has changed over the decades, but we have yet to see it unfold on the screen before. The film looks fun, and it will surely bring a new generation into the Transformers world, which will keep the legacy of these heroes alive for decades to come. Hasbro is already getting collectors ready for this new era of heroes and villains as they debut the first Studio Series Deluxe Class figure from Transformers: One with Optimus Prime.

Coming to life from the upcoming animated Transformers: One film, Optimus will feature his new design and will be able to transform into a Cybertronian truck in just 25 steps. As for weapons, he will come with an Energon Axe and Dual barrel blaster. You can never have enough figures for the Leader of the Autobots, and this one will add a new era to your classic collection. The Transformers: One Studio Series 112 Deluxe Optimus Prime is priced at $24.99, he is set to arrive in September 2024, and pre-orders are already live.

Transformers: One Studio Series 112 Deluxe Optimus Prime

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Optimus Prime action figure, inspired by Transformers: One! Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Cybertronian truck mode in 25 steps and pose the Optimus Prime toy in the included Metropolis of Iacon removable backdrop scene. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!