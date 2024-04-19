Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, optimus prime, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime

A new Takara Tomy Transformers imported figure has arrived as Hasbro announces their new Masterpiece MP-60 Jinrai figure

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Takara Tomy Transformers MP-60 Jinrai, bringing G1 Optimus Prime nostalgia.

Masterpiece Jinrai is detailed with authentic Takara Tomy design, accessories, and articulation.

Figure transforms between robot and truck mode, featuring a convertible Godmaster companion.

Pre-orders available on Hasbro Pulse for March 2025 release, priced at $159.99.

A new import has arrived for Transformers fans as the Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-60 Jinrai has arrived. Get ready for some G1 nostalgia as the Leader of the Autobots is back for this new release coming in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions. "Jinrai" will be able to transform between his robot and vehicle mode with Godmaster tagging along for the ride. This figure is highly detailed and articulated and will come with dual blasters with blaster effects. Godmaster, on the other hand, can convert into an engine and and attach to Optimus in his trailer truck mode. Transformers will be able to take the fight right to the Decepticons with this release, and he is priced at a mighty $159.99. These imported figures are always a treat to see, giving dedicated fans peak Transformers figures with impressive detail, accessories, and articulation, which will enhance any collection. Pre-orders for the Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-60 Jinrai are live right on Hasbro Pulse with a March 2025 release.

Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-60 Jinrai

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-60 Jinrai! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes Jinrai figure, Godmaster figure, 4 accessories, character card, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers Masterpiece Jinrai premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Jinrai action figure converts between robot mode and trailer truck mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with Godmaster figure, Superconductor rifles, and blast effects

GODMASTER 2-IN-1 CONVERSION: The Godmaster figure converts to an engine and combines with the Jinrai figure in trailer truck mode

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Jinrai action figure is fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Masterpiece Transformers figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

COMMEMORATIVE BOOKLET: Comes with a special instruction sheet to commemorate the 100th Masterpiece figure

