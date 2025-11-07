Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: KPop Demon Hunter, mattel

Mattel Saves the Honmoon with New KPop Demon Hunters 3-Pack

The worldwide phenomenon of KPop Demon Hunters is finally coming to life as Mattel debuts their exclusive 3-pack doll set

The collectible set debuts November 12 via pre-sale and spotlights the trio’s finale looks and signature weapons.

KPop Demon Hunters fans can own official merchandise as they await the sequel film, arriving in 2029.

Priced at $150, these dolls ship Fall 2026 and are expected to become must-have collectibles for KPop enthusiasts.

The honmoon needs our help, and Mattel Creations is here to make things Golden with the first-ever officially licensed KPop Demon Hunters collectibles! This record-shattering Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation film has taken the world by storm, and fans have been craving more. Netflix has just revealed that KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be happening, but will not arrive until 2029. However, Mattel Creations is bringing fans closer to the action with their upcoming exclusive HUNTR/X – "What It Sounds Like" Fashion Doll 3-Pack.

Available for pre-sale exclusively on Mattel Creations beginning November 12, the set spotlights Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in their show-stopping finale outfits. The set comes complete with screen-accurate weapons, high-gloss fabrics, impressive head sculpts, and stage-ready hair that will have you wanting more. These beauties are not shipping until Fall 2026, so collectors and KPop Demon Hunters fans will have to wait a while, but this will surely be a very hot collectors' item for many reasons. HUNTR/X will seal the Honmoon for $150, and the pre-sale will arrive on November 12 at 12 PM EST, exclusively on Mattel Creations.

Mattel Creations – KPop Demon Hunter Fashion Doll 3-Pack

"Get ready for a pop culture moment! Following October's announcement naming Mattel as one of the global co-master toy licensees for KPop Demon Hunters, Mattel Creations is turning up the volume with the pre-sale of the KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X "What It Sounds Like" fashion doll 3-Pack. Inspired by the record-breaking Netflix film produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, the set brings the movie's bold energy and on-stage attitude straight to fans and collectors."

"Exclusively available for pre-sale on Mattel Creations starting November 12, this fashion doll 3-pack brings Rumi, Mira, and Zoey to life in their show-stopping finale looks, complete with screen-accurate weapons, luxe fabrics, and hair made for the spotlight. Shipping begins Fall 2026, so fans can look forward to welcoming the trio home next year."

