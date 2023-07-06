Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debut New DC Comics Figure with Tim Drake Robin

McFarlane Toys is back as they explore the endless possibilities of the DC Multiverse and a new figure right from DC Comics has arrived

No matter what Batman does, he will always have an advantage with a Robin by his side. Four kids have taken up the mantle of Robin over the years, and each has brought something special to the table, making them stand out. Tim Drake is one that started his career as a super-fan, which led him to find out the identities of the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder. Time Drake then took on the mantle of Robin and has been a member of the Bat-Family ever since, and McFarlane Toys is giving him a new figure. Coming to life from DC Comics Robin: Reborn, Tim is back in his signature Robin uniform and ready to take down the corruption in Gotham. He includes a Bow Staff and Robinrang that will give him the edge over the bad guys. DC Comics fans can bring this figure home in September 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

Robin (Tim Drake) Comes to McFarlane Toys

"Growing up in Gotham City can be…complicated. Especially when you're a kid who's obsessed with Batman and Robin. For Tim Drake, learning everything about his favorite superheroes eventually led him down the path of becoming one himself, after he deduced the identities of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. A self-made hero in every sense of the word, Tim took on the role of Robin after attempting to convince Dick Grayson to become Batman's sidekick again following the death of Jason Todd. In Tim's mind, Batman needed a Robin to stay true to himself and his mission. Although Tim didn't intend to take up the mantle for himself, he was more than happy to do what needed to be done."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Comics

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Robin includes batarang, bo staff, and base

Robin is featured in his classic green and red suit

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC COMICS DC MULTIVERSE figures

