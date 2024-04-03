Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Unveils Gold Label DC Comics Mister Zsasz Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys debuts new DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases Gold Label Mister Zsasz figure from DC Comics.

Figure features detailed design with 22 articulation points and accessories.

Collectible is complete with character art card and available for pre-order.

Join the DC Multiverse with this ruthless Gotham City serial killer figure.

Victor Zsasz is a chilling and deranged criminal inside the world of DC Comics who made his debut in Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1. He was once a wealthy Gotham City businessman who ended up spiraling into madness after losing his fortune and family in a tragic incident. This trauma led him into a dark path, believing that life is meaningless and he could help others by taking their lives. Zsasz is known for carving a tally mark into his own skin after each kill, and it looks like he is on the loose once again. McFarlane Toys has unveiled an exclusive Gold Label DC Multiverse figure is on the way as Zsasz has come to life right from the pages of DC Comics. Batman better watch out as this killer comes with a simple knife, with a shirtless sculpt showing off his tallies. DC Comics fans can build up their Arkham Asylum collection for $22.99 as pre-orders are live online at McFarlane Toys Store with a May 2024 release.

DC Comics Mister Zsasz (Gold Label)

"Mister Zsasz is one of Gotham City's most ruthless serial killers. Zsasz's descent into madness began after his parents died. He gambled away their fortune at The Penguin's Iceberg Casino, and when the money ran out, The Penguin suggested he should go and kill himself. As Zsasz was about to do just that, he was attacked by a knife-wielding madman. Zsasz dispatched his assailant and experienced an epiphany: life was meaningless, but killing made everything comprehensible. He embarked on a murder spree, slaying hundreds and recording each kill with a cut on his body."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories include knife and figure display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

