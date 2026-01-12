Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unveils New Marvel Comics The Lizard (Spider-Man #2) Statue

The world of Marvel Comics has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have crafted up a new selection of classic comic statue

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new The Lizard statue inspired by Spider-Man #2 from Marvel Comics.

The Lizard, aka Dr. Curt Connors, is one of Spider-Man's most iconic tragic villains since 1963.

This 1:10 scale collectible captures The Lizard's savage look, ripped clothes, and sewer base.

Includes art card, comic synopsis, and pairs with other McFarlane Marvel collectibles for fans.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Marvel Comics statues as new heroes and villains are ready to enhance your collection. Up next is the arrival of The Lizard, who first appeared in Marvel Comics with The Amazing Spider-Man #6 back in 1963. He was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and quickly became one of Spider-Man's most tragic and memorable villains. Initially, Dr. Curtis Connors, a brilliant biologist, lost his arm in a war-related accident and became obsessed with the concept of regeneration. He went on to study reptiles for their ability to regrow lost limbs, and soon he would experiment on himself to regain his missing arm, but at a terrible cost.

The formula he uses would transform him into the Lizard, a powerful, savage reptilian creature that is driven by instinct rather than reason. As one of Peter Parker's mentors, Spider-Man would constantly try to help him over the years, including in Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man series, which this new statue is based on. From a more reptilian appearance, ripped clothes, wicked teeth, and a sewer base, The Lizard is ready for a fight with this impressive sculpt. The 1/10-scale statue of Marvel Comics' The Lizard is now available for purchase on the McFarlane Toy Store for $34.99.

The Lizard (Spider-Man #2) 1:10 Collectible Figure w/Scene

"The Lizard has left a calling card at one of his murder scenes and Spider-Man leaps into the chase to find him. A bloody battle ensues, but how can Spider-Man stop the Lizard when he feels no pain and refuses to be stopped?"

Product Features:

Inspired by Spider-Man Issue #2.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!