Mezco Unveils New One:12 Gangsters Inc. Franklin "Sparky" Foreman

Mezco Toyz has a new assortment of collectibles arriving including the One:12 Gangsters Inc. - Franklin "Sparky" Foreman

Article Summary Mezco Toyz revives its iconic Gangsters Inc. line with new One:12 Collective figures for collectors.

Franklin "Sparky" Foreman returns, decked out in a tailored suit, hat, coat, and classic gangster accessories.

Includes three swappable heads, array of hands, intricate weapons, cigarettes, cash stacks, and a wrapped fish.

Priced at $116, this highly detailed Sparky figure is available now for pre-order on the Mezco Toyz waitlist.

Mezco's Gangsters Inc. line launched in the mid-2000s as a stylized homage to 1930s mobsters and pulp-fiction noir. These figures were larger than typical action figures, packed with character, spotlighting mob bosses, enforcers, and street-level muscle. Though no longer in production, Gangsters Inc. figures remain cherished by collectors for their gritty aesthetic and evocative craftsmanship. Some rare variants (including black-and-white editions and chase figures) now fetch high prices on secondary markets like eBay. Now, they are getting an upgrade as Mezco Toyz is bringing Gangster Inc. back to their popular One:12 Collective line.

Franklin "Sparky" Foreman is back and ready to have you swim with the fishes with an impressive figure. This gangster will come with three swappable heads, a fabric 3-piece tailored suit, a variety of hands, and an assortment of cigarettes. That is not all, though, as Mezco Toyz has included a variety of weapons with removable clips and different firing effects. Sparky will also come with a trench coat, violin case, a backpack, a hat, a wrapped fish, and stacks of money. Gangster Inc. lives on with Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective for $116, and fans can join the waitlist right now.

Mezco Toyz: Gangsters Inc. – Franklin "Sparky" Foreman

"Gangsters Inc., the classic Mezco Toyz figure line, is back with a vengeance and so is one of the mobs most lethal hitmen – Franklin "Sparky" Foreman! Earning his nickname "Sparky Foreman" due to his infamous skills with a tommy gun, Foreman serves as Head Enforcer for mob boss Giovanni "Don" Moncinni, running bootleg and protection rackets with ruthless efficiency."

"The One:12 Collective Sparky Foreman is outfitted in a tailored three-piece pinstriped suit, fedora and overcoat. He comes fully loaded with an arsenal of underworld essentials from tommy guns and hand guns, to a newspaper-wrapped fish meant to send a message. With a reputation built on violence and brutality, Sparky doesn't just do the Don's dirty work… he is the dirty work."

