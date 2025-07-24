Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, sdcc

Mondo SDCC Preview Night- The Real Ghostbusters, She-Ra & More

We take to the floor of SDCC 2025 for Preview Night and we take a look at a few booths before the big weekend

Article Summary Mondo debuts new figures from Masters of the Universe, Batman: The Animated Series, and X‑Men ’97 at SDCC 2025

The Real Ghostbusters 1/12 scale line stuns with detailed figures and loaded accessories for fans to enjoy

Exclusive SDCC releases feature Disco Skeletor, Prince Adam, Rogue’s Savage Land head sculpt, and more

Collectors can find premium, authentic sculpts plus early teases for Superman and other upcoming waves

Mondo is turning heads this year at San Diego Comic‑Con 2025 (Booth #5045), celebrating their signature mix of nostalgic fandom and premium craftsmanship. Bleeding Cool was able to check out some of the incredible booths on Preview Night, and Mondo was on our list. They spotlight plenty of their iconic lines with Vinyl figures, their latest 1/12 line, and of course their impressive 1/6 scale line with Masters of the Universe, Batman: The Animated Series, and X‑Men '97.

In the Masters of the Universe lineup, Mondo continues to impress collectors with ultra-detailed figures like Disco Skeletor, Prince Adam and his Skybike, and Faker in glorious 12". These pieces boast authentic sculpting, swappable parts, and a more realistic take on each character, bringing them to life like never before. The Princess of Power herself, She-Ra, was also on display at the Mondo SDCC 2025 Booth, showcasing her impressive figure with companion Swift Wing at her side. That was not all, though some of the latest Batman: The Animated Series figures were featured, including the SDCC exclusive Robin in 1/6 scale that pairs nicely with Batman, Bane, and Scarecrow. It does look like Mondo will also be bringing a 1/6 scale Superman to life as well from his popular 90s animated series which was great to see up close.

Even Rogue was featured at the booth with her new Savage Land head sculpt, which was another convention-exclusive release from Mondo. One of the biggest displays at the Mondo Booth was their new 1/12 scale The Real Ghostbusters line that showed the whole crew together. These figures caused quite the stir when announced, as they come in at roughly $110 each, but are loaded with iconic accessories and villainous ghosts to take on. However, to see some faithful The Real Ghostbuster collectibles in 2025 is already a treat in itself, and seeing all of them together is something special. This is just the beginning of SDCC, so expect more teases from Mondo over the next few days, and be sure to snag up some of their convention exclusives online while they are still offered.

