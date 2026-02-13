Catwoman Joins NECA's Batman Returns 8" Clothed Figure Line 

NECA is continuing its trip to Gotham City with a brand-new DC Comics figure from a beloved live-action film. Catwoman is back with a new Clothed Action Figure inspired by Batman Returns, featuring the authorized likeness of Michelle Pfeiffer. This figure captures the character's iconic on-screen look with impressive sculpted detail and new tailored soft goods clothing inspired by classic vintage toy lines. Standing 8 inches tall, Catwoman features multiple points of articulation and themed accessories, allowing for dynamic display options. NECA was sure to include her signature whip, a taser, an extra pair of hands, and an alternate battle-damaged head sculpt from the film's climactic scene.

Catwoman's outfit is faithfully recreated, showcasing that unique stitched black catsuit design, which is complemented by carefully crafted accessories. NECA has packaged this new Batman Returns figure in a collector-friendly window box with a slipcover, and she will join Penguin from Batman Returns as well. The Caped Crusader will also be getting an 8" Clothed Figure, inspired by the 1989 film. All three 8" figures will go up for pre-order on Valentine's Day at the NECAStore.