Catwoman Joins NECA's Batman Returns 8" Clothed Figure Line 

Return to the world of Gotham City with NECA as they unveil new 8” clothed figures are on the way like Catwoman

NECA is continuing its trip to Gotham City with a brand-new DC Comics figure from a beloved live-action film. Catwoman is back with a new Clothed Action Figure inspired by Batman Returns, featuring the authorized likeness of Michelle Pfeiffer. This figure captures the character's iconic on-screen look with impressive sculpted detail and new tailored soft goods clothing inspired by classic vintage toy lines. Standing 8 inches tall, Catwoman features multiple points of articulation and themed accessories, allowing for dynamic display options. NECA was sure to include her signature whip, a taser, an extra pair of hands, and an alternate battle-damaged head sculpt from the film's climactic scene.

Catwoman's outfit is faithfully recreated, showcasing that unique stitched black catsuit design, which is complemented by carefully crafted accessories. NECA has packaged this new Batman Returns figure in a collector-friendly window box with a slipcover, and she will join Penguin from Batman Returns as well. The Caped Crusader will also be getting an 8" Clothed Figure, inspired by the 1989 film. All three 8" figures will go up for pre-order on Valentine's Day at the NECAStore.

Batman Returns – Catwoman 8" Clothed Action Figure

"NECA presents this clothed action figure of Catwoman from Batman Returns, featuring the authorized likeness of Michelle Pfeiffer, whose unforgettable performance in the 1992 Tim Burton film still defines the character. Selina Kyle, the repressed and belittled secretary of corrupt industrialist Max Shreck, leads an uneventful, ordinary life. That is, until he tries to kill her after she discovers his sinister secret to siphon off power from the Gotham electrical grid, giving Shreck full control of energy for Gotham City."

"After surviving the fall and being awakened by alley cats, she unleashes her true, fierce nature and is re-birthed as Catwoman. This 8-inch scale Catwoman figure wears tailored soft goods clothing inspired by vintage toy lines. Accessories include her whip, taser, interchangeable hands, and an alternate, battle-damaged final fight head. Comes in window box packaging with slipcover."

