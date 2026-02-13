Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: batman returns, NECA
Catwoman Joins NECA's Batman Returns 8" Clothed Figure Line
Return to the world of Gotham City with NECA as they unveil new 8” clothed figures are on the way like Catwoman
Article Summary
- NECA unveils new 8” Catwoman figure inspired by Batman Returns and Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic look
- Figure features detailed sculpt, tailored cloth catsuit, and multiple accessories for dynamic displays
- Collector-friendly window box packaging includes alternate battle-damaged head sculpt and extra hands
- Batman and Penguin figures also joining the Batman Returns 8” clothed series, pre-orders start Valentine’s Day
Batman Returns – Catwoman 8" Clothed Action Figure
"NECA presents this clothed action figure of Catwoman from Batman Returns, featuring the authorized likeness of Michelle Pfeiffer, whose unforgettable performance in the 1992 Tim Burton film still defines the character. Selina Kyle, the repressed and belittled secretary of corrupt industrialist Max Shreck, leads an uneventful, ordinary life. That is, until he tries to kill her after she discovers his sinister secret to siphon off power from the Gotham electrical grid, giving Shreck full control of energy for Gotham City."
"After surviving the fall and being awakened by alley cats, she unleashes her true, fierce nature and is re-birthed as Catwoman. This 8-inch scale Catwoman figure wears tailored soft goods clothing inspired by vintage toy lines. Accessories include her whip, taser, interchangeable hands, and an alternate, battle-damaged final fight head. Comes in window box packaging with slipcover."