Jazwares Debuts New Star Wars Darth Revan Deluxe Costume

Jazwares is entering the Era often Old Republic as they debut a new collectible Star Wars costume with Darth Revan

Article Summary Jazwares unveils a deluxe Darth Revan costume from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

The full-size collectible costume includes a robed design with game-authentic details.

Separately sold, the deluxe Revan helmet completes the Star Wars iconic look.

Both costume and helmet are priced at $79.99 each for an August 2024 release, officially licensed.

Jazwares is returning to the era of the Old Republic as they debut their very own collectible Star Wars deluxe costume. That is right, a full-size deluxe costume has arrived as the legendary Sith Lord Darth Revan from the Knights of the Old Republic video game is coming to life. This is the ultimate collectible for KOTOR fans, as this one-size-fits-all costume faithfully brings the Jedi/Sith warrior to life in great detail. The Darth Revan costume will have a full-robed design with authentic details right from the hit video game, and fans can finish the costume by adding the deluxe Revan helmet, which will be sold separately. The Star Wars Darth Revan Knights of the Old Republic has an interior band for sizing and will include a fabric hood to finish the look. This entire KOTOR Deluxe Costume is an officially licensed Star Wars product so snagging up and displaying the whole costume would be incredible for any collection. Pre-orders for the Darth Revan costume and helmet are already live, with both being priced at $79.99 each with an August 2024 release.

Jazwares Star Wars Darth Revan Adult Deluxe Costume

"Choose your destiny in the STAR WARS Darth Revan Official Adult Halloween Costume. Based on Darth Revan's iconic armor, this GameStop costume comes equipped with a full robe style design with game authentic details. And don't forget to add the Darth Revan Adult Deluxe Helmet Costume Accessory to your costume. This costume accessory is the perfect way to complete your Darth Revan look. This costume is made from high-quality material with high-resolution prints."

Darth Revan Adult Helmet Completes the Look

"Choose your destiny in the STAR WARS Darth Revan Official Adult Halloween Helmet. Based on Darth Revan's iconic armor, this Game Stop plastic helmet comes equipped with a fabric hood that drapes over the head and neck. It also includes an interior sizing band that allows you to adjust the helmet to fit your head."

