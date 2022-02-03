Mythic Legions Red Krampus Variant Arrives from Four Horsemen

It looks like Krampus is sticking around past Christmas as the Four Horsemen have revealed a brand new variant figure. The unique Figura Obscura is back with this very intense figure that features high detail, new deco, and a nice set of accessories. We have reviewed the figure right here, and besides the issue with the tail, this is a powerful figure for the Mythic Legions line. The Figura Obsura line is supposed to be creatures, heroes, villains, and other beasties that just do not fit in the other lines. Krampus fits exactly that, and if you missed the first release, this red one would be a bright and nice new replacement. Collectors can find start building their Krampus army right here for $64.99, with him set to release in Q4 2022. Be sure to check out all of the other original and impressive figures coming soon from Four Horsemen and their Mythic and Cosmic Legion lines here.

"Across the sprawling kingdoms that make up the Realm of Mythoss, to the expanse of universe known as Cosmerrium, there are countless tales to be told and characters to be introduced – and yet, despite the vastness of these two worlds, there are stories that stretch beyond even their borders. Legends, myths, and tales spun across various worlds, including our own, these characters are beginning to emerge from the shadows. Called forth by Four Horsemen Studios, the first of these "Figura Obscura" projects is presented here – the Yuletide entity known as Krampus."

Product Features

Made of plastic

Part of the Figura Obscura figure series

Based on the legendary mythical creature

Includes accessories based on the Krampus myths

Box Contents

Krampus figure

4 Alternate hands

Barrel bag

2 Skulls

2 Skeleton hands

Sleigh bells

Chained handcuffs

Bundle of sticks