Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Autobot Hound Revealed

Hasbro unveils new Transformers Studio Series figure as part of their MTMTE Collection with the Deluxe Class Autobot Hound

Autobot Hound converts from robot to Army Jeep in 13 steps and stands 5.5 inches tall

Includes movie-inspired details and accessories for authentic Transformers action and display

Part of the MTMTE Collection celebrating 40 years of Transformers: The Movie

Hound is a loyal Autobot and skilled reconnaissance specialist in the Transformers universe. He first appeared in The Transformers #3 (1984) and in the original animated series, created by writer Bob Budiansky. Hound transforms into a military-style jeep, and in Transformers: The Movie (1986), Autobot Hound appears as part of the Autobots stationed on Earth and later on Autobot City. While he does not play a major spotlight role, Hound is seen fighting alongside his fellow Autobots during the brutal Decepticon attack led by Megatron.

Hasbro is now bringing Hound to life as part of their Transformers Studio Series MTMTE (More Than Meets the Eye) Collection. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, Hound is ready for action with an impressive debut as he stands 5.5" tall, and will convert into his Army Jeep mode in just 13 steps. This Autobot will also come with a shoulder cannon and blaster to help take down any Decepticons that get in his way. The Transformers: The Movie Studios Series Hound will be priced at $24.99. He will be found in Target Stores soon, and be on the lookout for online restrocks. Roll Out!

The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Class Autobot Hound

5.5-INCH THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE AUTOBOT HOUND ACTION FIGURE: This Transformers Studio Series Autobot Hound figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall in robot mode and features movie-inspired details

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOVIE: Part of the Transformers MTMTE Collection to celebrate 40 years since the release of the fan-favorite animated film

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND ARMY VEHICLE MODES: The Transformers action figure converts between modes in 13 steps

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES THAT ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Comes with shoulder cannon and blaster accessories

FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTER: Autobot Hound is a loyal Autobot scout who loves the Earth and its inhabitants

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Studio Series Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

