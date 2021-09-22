Naruto: Shippuden Ninja Village Headband Collectible Debuts

The popularity of anime has only increased in the past couple of years, with a lot of legendary shows coming back into the spotlight. Naruto: Shippuden is one of those series, and it looks like some companies have taken notice of a truly incredible new collectible. SalesOne has revealed their new officially licensed Naruto Ninja Village headband collectible box set. This set comes sixth with a 3-foot long black replica headband that features a magnetic strip in the center that will allow Naruto: Shippuden fans to connect one of five different Village Plates.

These plates include iconic tribes from the popular anime with Village Hidden in the Leaves, Village Hidden in the Sand, Village Hidden in the Mist, Village Hidden in the Stones, and Village Hidden in the Clouds. Each stainless steel plate will shine in the light as you take your ninja skill to the next level and show off your love for this hit anime series. This Naruto Ninja Village Headband Collector's Set is priced at $49.99 and is set as a GameStop exclusive. Set to release in October 2021, pre-orders are already live online and can be found right here. Your ninja training begins here.

"Show your Naruto: Shippuden fandom with this officially licensed Naruto Ninja Village headband collectible box set. You can wear the symbol of your favorite village, or swap them out and wear them all, depending on your mood. The 36" long black polyester replica headband is lined with a strong magnetic strip, allowing you to swap between any of the five included magnetized village plates – Village Hidden in the Leaves, Village Hidden in the Sand, Village Hidden in the Mist, Village Hidden in the Stones, and Village Hidden in the Clouds."

"The stainless-steel plates are 4 ½" long and 1 ½" high and attach to the magnetic strip in the headband with ease. This GameStop exclusive comes in a decorative Naruto Shippuden box, with a certificate of authenticity, and is perfect to display as well as to store the set when not being worn. Become your favorite Shinobi from your favorite village and show off your nindo ways!"

SPECIFICATIONS:

36-inch-Long Polyester Headband

5 Stainless Steel Village Plates 4.5 in long X 1.5 Tall X 2 cm thick.