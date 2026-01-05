Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

New Blokees Wheels Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime Revealed

Blokees is back with a new Wheels Transformers set as the CT01 Optimus Prime is ready to roll out into your collection

Article Summary Build the officially licensed Blokees Wheels Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime in 1:64 scale with 78 pieces

Optimus Prime’s trailer transforms into a combat deck, repair bay, or weapons platform for extra play value

Includes SOLIDEX high-density materials, interchangeable tires and tool-free assembly for collectors

Available now for $12.99 from Blokees, with expanding distribution in major stores and comic shops

Blokees has been rapidly gaining attention in the collectible toy world by blending nostalgic licenses, such as Transformers, into detailed model-kit builds. A new kit has just arrived, along with the Blokees Wheels Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime, which is now rolling out and ready to be built. This officially licensed Transformers model kit allows collectors to build a 1:64-scale Optimus Prime vehicle using just 78 pieces. Not only is Optimus the Leader of the Autobots who transforms into a red-and-blue semi-truck, but his truck trailer isn't just for looks; it can convert into a mobile command center, repair bay, or weapons platform.

The trailer can store gear, launch drones, or unfold into battle equipment to support the Autobots, which Blokees nicely captured here, allowing it to also work with your other Blokees figures. Blokkees really started to gain popularity throughout 2025, and collectors can only expect them to continue growing in the new year. Distribution is widespread, with some figures available at Target, Walmart, and even local comic book stores. Until a wider release, fans can snag up the Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime through the Blokees site for $12.99. Be sure to check out more of the other model kits that Blokees offers and enhance them with this release.

Blokees Wheels | Transformers CT01 Optimus Prime

"Officially licensed and recreated in 1:64 scale, Blokees Wheels Optimus Prime features 78 pieces for rich detail and fun assembly. The trailer module unfolds into a combat-deck style play platform with launcher-inspired details and accessory options for multiple combos and display. Built with SOLIDEX™ high-density materials and a high-temp glossy finish, it also includes standard connectors, interchangeable tires/rims, and upgraded dual rear wheels for extra realism and stability."

Officially Certified Product

Complete Accessories Set

High Density Materials

Fun Combo Play Modes

1:64 Scale Recreation

Tool-Free Assembly

