New Chainsaw Man Nendoroid Dolls Slice and Dice with Good Smile Good Smile Company is back with even more Chainsaw Man collectibles as Denji and Power are joining their Nendoroid Doll line

Good Smile Company is back with another set of fantastic collectibles for the hit anime series Chainsaw Man. The devil and the fiend Denji and Power are back and this time, they are joining Good Smile's adorable Nendoroid doll series. Coming in at roughly 5.5 inches tall, Denji and Power are getting new, updated, doll-like bodies that feature more articulation and swappable clothing. Each figure has a head sculpt from their original Chainsaw Man Nendoroid release but is now on customizable body sculpt. Denji will comes with swappable Chainsaw Devil head and arms, while Power just gets some swappable hands. Both figures are nicely done and will be a fun new addition for any anime fan's collection. Good Smile Company has the Nendoroid Dolls set for a November 2023 release, with Power found here for $49.99 and Denji here for $57.99.

The Dynamic Chainsaw Man Duo Returns to Good Smile

"Denji joins the Nendoroid Doll series! From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a Nendoroid Doll of Denji! The Nendoroid Doll series of palm-sized action figures feature the same heads as standard Nendoroids, but alternate doll-like bodies that are highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits! Be sure to add Denji to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Figure

Shirt with necktie

Pants

Sneakers (with magnets in soles)

Interchangeable hand parts (closed hands (left/right), peace sign hands (left/right))

Interchangeable Chainsaw Man head part

Interchangeable Chainsaw Man arm parts (left/right)

Magnetic base (for magnetic soled shoes)

Articulated stand

"Power joins the Nendoroid Doll series! From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a Nendoroid Doll of Power! The Nendoroid Doll series of palm-sized action figures feature the same heads as standard Nendoroids, but alternate doll-like bodies that are highly articulated and can easily be dressed-up into different outfits! Be sure to add Power to your collection!"

Set Contents

Figure

Hoodie

Shirt with necktie

Pants

Sneakers (with magnets in soles)

Interchangeable hand parts (closed hands (left/right), peace sign hands (left/right))

Magnetic base (for magnetic soled shoes)

Articulated stand