New Mystery Flavored Fanta Soda Will Have You Ask "What the Fanta?!"

We have a mystery on our hands as Fanta is dishing out a limited-edition lineup of mysteriously flavored Fanta beverages. This mystery came across our desks over the week as a mysterious black box came across our desks. Inside the box was a giant wooden question mark that told us, "flavor_not_recognized and Scratch to Reveal." There were four scratch-away pieces on the box and a three-digit lock sealing the bottom away. Luckily, after one attempt, we got the correct code, and we unlocked the secret. Inside was the new Mystery Flavored Zero Sugar Fanta. This mysterious blue-looking soda, is striking, and the new campaign What the Fanta has begun…

We got word on what this new mystery soda campaign includes, and as revealed by Fanta themselves:

"A limited-edition lineup of mysteriously flavored Fanta beverages will leave fans asking, "What the Fanta?! (WTF)". Radiating in gleaming colors of blue, green, peach and orange, the beverages were formulated to fool senses and challenge tastebuds with opposite flavor notes. Different flavors will be available in different formats across retail and restaurant channels—including 20-oz. bottles, Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain dispensers and frozen formulations." Fanta is encouraging fans to join the conversation and guess the flavors by using #WhatTheFanta on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media channels. The brand will reveal the mysterious flavors in fun, to-be-determined ways.

After cooling this bad boy up, we just had to crack it open and see what this mysterious Zero Sugar captivating blue soda what hiding. Remember, Fanta is trying to fool our tastebuds with trickery from taste and color. After cracking open the bottom, the smell was very recognizable; there is a very simple Cream Soda smell as well as a hint of citrus. The blue color is the biggest trick here as I believe we are tasting Orange Cream. Rumors of Cotton Candy and Blue Cream Soda have been spread, but that is a smart and deceiving move on Fanta's part. This delicious, possible "Orange Cream Soda" is a fun, unique, and new way to enjoy the coming months as a soda fan uncovering this mystery together.

The new "What the Fanta" campaign is kicking off with this mystery "Blue" Zero Sugar Soda in 20-oz. bottles. If you want to taste this mystery drink out for yourself, then it will be available now through February 2023 across 20-oz. bottles, Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain dispensers, and frozen formulations. It looks like even more colors, flavors, and mysteries are coming from Fanta in August, so keep your eyes peeled. Be sure to taste and see what all the fuss is going to be about and find clues to solve the mystery flavor at #WhattheFanta.