Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, s.h. monsterarts

New S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla Monster of Odo Island Coming Soon

A new figure has arrived from Tamashii Nations with the S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla - Monster of Odo Island from Minus One

Article Summary S.H.MonsterArts releases Godzilla - Monster of Odo Island, based on Godzilla Minus One's early form

Figure features dinosaur-like design, capturing Godzilla's appearance during WWII on Odo Island

Meticulously sculpted using film CG and Yuji Sakai's modeling for true-to-movie accuracy

Includes Minus One-themed base, high articulation, and pre-orders are live for October 2026 release

The Monster of Odo Island, seen in Godzilla Minus One, is an early form of Godzilla before the creature becomes the massive nuclear-powered monster. In this version of the story, the creature attacks Odo Island near the end of World War II. Japanese soldiers who were stationed on the island encounter a terrifying, dinosaur-like beast that emerges at night and begins killing the troops. The local villagers refer to this creature as the "Monster of Odo Island," and Tamashii Nations is now bringing it to life with a new S.H. MonsterArts figure.

Capturing the first appearance of Godzilla in the Minus One storyline, this comes in at 4.7" tall. The figure was faithfully brought to life using CGI from the film, along with the design and modeling of Yuji Sakai. The Monster of Odo Island features a more dinosaur-like design and articulation that complements it. The creature will size well with the full-grown Minus One Godzilla, and this one will come with a Minus One-themed base with an articulation display rod. Pre-orders are already live for the Godzilla – Monster of Odo Island figure for $109.99 with an October 2026 release.

S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla – Monster of Odo Island

"In its pre-transformation form that destroyed the Defense Force on Odo Island, "Godzilla [2023]" is now available as an S.H.MonsterArts thanks to the design and modeling of Yuji Sakai. Utilizing the CG from the film, this figure accurately captures the more forward leaning posture, larger head, and thinner torso and legs that represented the more dinosaur-like pre-transformation form of Godzilla in the film. Even the differences in skin-structure and dorsal fin-shape have been accurately reproduced."

"The coloring has been carefully monitored to capture the lifelike feeling as well as draw out the details of the skin and dorsal fins. The figure's range of articulation has been made to allow for a wide range of movement, including swaying of the neck that allows for the signature poses such as the upwards bellowing roars that this form of Godzilla makes in the film."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!