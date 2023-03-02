New Spider-Man VHS Marvel Legends Doc Ock/ Aunt May 2-Pack Arrives Hasbro has revealed their second figure set for their upcoming Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS set with Doc Ock and Aunt May

It was only last year when Hasbro dropped their impressive X-Men: The Animated Series figures. These cel-shaded beauties captured fans favorite mutants right from the screen with updated rereleases. It was only a matter of time before more beloved Marvel animated shows got the same treatment. Spider-Man is the next show getting the Hasbro Pulse Exclusive VHS treatment, and Carnage vs. Symbiote Spidey kicked off that announcement last year. However, a second figure set is on the way as Hasbro has just unveiled their new Doctor Octopus and Aunt May 2-Pack set. Both beloved characters come right off Spider-Man fans' screens with cel-shading and character design. Doc Ock will feature brand new tentacles that are bendable and will be compatible with previous releases of the figure! This is one set fan will not want to miss, and pre-orders are live and located right here for $52.99.

Doctor Octopus Prepares for Glory with Marvel Legends

"Wielding writhing metallic arms, scientist-turned-criminal Otto Octavius will stop at nothing to destroy Peter Parker—including kidnapping the woman who raised him, his caring Aunt May. These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figures are detailed to look like the Doctor Octopus & Aunt May characters from the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and 4 series-inspired accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. (Subject to availability.)"

Includes: 2 figures and 4 accessories.

DOCTOR OCTOPUS & AUNT MAY: Wielding writhing metallic arms, scientist-turned-criminal Otto Octavius will stop at nothing to destroy Peter Parker—including kidnapping the woman who raised him, his caring Aunt May

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: This Doctor Octopus & Aunt May action figure 2-pack is inspired by the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon

CARTOON-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These collectible Marvel action figures come with 4 alternate hands

PREMIUM DESIGN IN 6-INCH SCALE: Marvel fans and collectors can display these fully articulated 6-inch action figures featuring poseable heads, arms, and legs, as well as series-authentic deco, in their collection

BUILD A UNIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Entertainment-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

PREMIUM PACKAGING DESIGN: This 2-pack comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed packaging – ideal for display in any Marvel action figure collection