Numskull Lights Up Your Collection With New Themed Lamps

Numskull is ready to help bring some light to your collection with new themed 3D that are perfect for many game and film fans. Their newest release is a must-have for Back to the Future with their Delorean Clock Lamp that pays tribute to the time-traveling device from the film. The dates and times of Marty McFly and Doc Brown's adventures are immortalized on the clock giving collectors a futuristic collectible for their collection. The fun does not end there, though sNumskull has plenty more game and movie 3D lamps perfect for a variety of collectors. For gamers out there, they can light up their night with the Umbrella Corporation logo from Resident Evil, an alien from Space Invaders, Halo, or prepare for the Gulag with Call of Duty lamps. For screen buffs, they can add lamps for Ghostbusters, Jurassic Park, and even the Central Perk logo from Friends.

Each of these lamps is very well detailed and will be a fun addition to any fans growing collection. The Back to the Future and Ghostbusters lamps are perfect movie props that can bring the film's magic right to your home. The Numskull Movie and Game 3D Lamps are priced between $24.99 – $29.99 and can be purchased today and here. Find the best light that will work for you and add that perfect flavor your room has been missing.

"BACK TO THE FUTURE – DELOREAN CLOCK LAMP – For the scores of Back to the Future fans, the Delorean Clock Lamp is a fantastic piece of memorabilia that is sure to be the stand-out piece for any collector. The dates and time of Marty's time travel escapades are all there… should he need reminding!"

"Your Game Room/TV Room needs these! Numskull's new range of 3D lamps are the perfect way to light up your favourite room in the house. Celebrate the games, movies and TV shows that you love and show these off on a shelf or mounted on a wall to make a glowing statement! So now the scene is set, what are you going to play or watch? Here's the current Lamps line-up:

Game Themes

Resident Evil – for members of the Umbrella Corporation

Halo – for sharp shooters only

Space Invaders – homage to the retro shoot 'em up 80's phenomenon

Movie Themes