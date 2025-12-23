Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Odious, Unparalleled universe

Odious Embraces His Yeti Roots with New Unparalleled Universe Figure

The world of Odious continues to grow as Big Bad Toy Store unveils two new versions of the monster from Unparalleled Universe

Article Summary Odious returns in a new Yeti-themed 1/12 scale action figure exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store.

This figure celebrates Wade Merrick's original hero, a cursed half-monster dedicated to protecting others.

Includes alternate heads, hands, ice mace, fabric cape, armor, and more for maximum customization.

Pre-order the Odious Inuit figure now for $109.99, releasing January 2027—perfect for collectors.

Odious is an original character created by Wade Merrick for his Unparalleled Universe brand, focusing on a half‑monster, half‑hero who is cursed to live forever. After sacrificing his soul to save his people, he became known as Odious the Living Curse, with plenty of figures capturing him over the years. Despite his fearsome origin, Odious is dedicated to protecting those in need, defending them from the hidden monsters and threats that plague his world. Our hero is themed around being a half‑monster, half‑hero wanderer who protects others and hunts mysterious Arctic creatures.

This Big Bad Toy Store exclusive captures Odiou's more Yeti-inspired elements rather than Bigfoot, and he will come with multiple alternate head sculpts and interchangeable hands. Other accessories will include an ice mace, cape/hood, shin guards, and forearm guards, and some more unique elements. So far, Unparalled Universe has made Odious a soldier, a cowboy, a ronin, and one can expect more are on the way. The Odious Inuit 1/12 figure is already up for pre-order as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive for $109.99 with a January 2027 release date.

Odious Inuit 1/12 Scale BBTS Exclusive Action Figure

"Half Monster / Half Hero – Odious is committed to doing right by the people he has taken over by protecting what they hold dear as well as hunting down the monsters that are hidden among us… Odious is ready to wander the snowy terrain and protect your collection from mysterious creatures of the Arctic! Odious brings top-tier articulation, detail, design, and will stand out on any collector's shelf!"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Original character created by Wade Merrick

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Detailed figure

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

Odious Inuit figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

5 Alternate pairs of hands

Ice Mace

Cape/hood

Shin guards

Forearm guards

