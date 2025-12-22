Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Odious, Unparalleled universe

Odious Enters Feudal Japan with New Unparalleled Universe Figure

The world of Odious continues to grow as Big Bad Toy Store unveils two new versions of the monster from Unparalleled Universe

Article Summary Odious returns as The Ronin in a new BBTS exclusive 1/12 scale action figure set in Feudal Japan.

Created by Wade Merrick, Odious blends monster and hero origins for a unique collectible story.

The Ronin figure features top-tier articulation, detail, and soft goods for dynamic display options.

Includes multiple accessories, head sculpts, and hands; available for pre-order now only at BBTS.

Odious is an original character from Unparalleled Universe, created by YouTuber and toy collector Wade Merrick. He's depicted as a half‑monster, half‑hero who has been cursed to live after sacrificing his soul to save his people. He earned the title Odious the Living Curse, and despite his dark origin, he has committed himself to protecting others and hunting hidden threats in his world. Originally starting as a Kickstarter release, Odious' first campaign was a major success, followed by another successful campaign.

Well, it appears that a new and exclusive version of Odious is coming exclusively to BigBadToyStore. Each has unique themed designs that let collectors explore different facets of his story. One of which is the Odious The Ronin figure, reimagining him in Feudal Japan, as he seeks peace in this monstrous world. He comes complete with a bo staff, sword, sheath, hat, and soft goods outfit. It is nice to see the Odious taking on new roles, and it is a perfect example of the rise of toy originality. Pre-orders for The Ronin Odious are now live for $109.99, with a January 2027 release, and can only be found on Big Bad Toy Store.

Odious The Ronin 1/12 Scale BBTS Exclusive Action Figure

"Half Monster / Half Hero – Odious is committed to doing right by the people he has taken over by protecting what they hold dear as well as hunting down the monsters that are hidden among us… After a century of war, Odious seeks peace in Feudal Japan! This figure brings top-tier articulation, detail, design, and will stand out on any collector's shelf!"

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Original character created by Wade Merrick

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Detailed figure

BBTS Exclusive

Box Contents

Odious The Ronin figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

5 Alternate pairs of hands

Bo staff

Sword and sheath

Soft Goods Outfit

Shin Guards

Forearm Guards

