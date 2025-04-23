Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Phantasm Comes to McFarlane for New Animated Batman Figure

The DC Universe is getting animated once again as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Batman: The Animated Series figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases Phantasm figure inspired by Batman: The Animated Series.

Phantasm joins exclusive 2025 Build-A-Bruce wave, available at Target for $29.99.

Figure includes swappable hands and a piece to build Bruce Wayne.

Collect other figures from the wave: Bane, H.A.R.D.A.C., and Poison Ivy.

Phantasm, aka Andrea Beaumont, was introduced in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the critically acclaimed 1993 animated film tied to Batman: The Animated Series. She is the only original villain created for the movie, and Mask of the Phantasm is still a fan-favorite film from that era. Andrea is Bruce Wayne's lost love, whose return forces Bruce to confront what might've been if he hadn't put on the cowl. However, as Phantasm, she dons a ghostly mask and fog-shrouded appearance, targeting Gotham's crime bosses for vengeance. Her haunting design is a top-tier look with the black and gray outfit, a torn cape, and a unique mask.

Sadly, we have yet to see a reimagined version of this villain for the DC Multiverse, but Phantasm is here for the Target-exclusive 2025 Build-A-Bruce wave. The figure is nicely crafted right off the TV and will come with swappable hands as well as a part to build Batman: The Animated Series Bruce Wayne. If you need more Phantasm in your life, then look no further, and she can be found in Target stores right now for $29.99. Be sure to snag up the rest in the animated wave with Bane, H.A.R.D.A.C., and Poison Ivy.

Batman: The Animated Series Build-A-Bruce – Phantasm

"Batman's dangerous new foe and rogue vigilante, Phantasm, frames The Dark Knight for the murder of gangster Chuckie Sol. But there is more to Phantasm, as this vigilante also holds a key to Batman's secret past."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

Designed with articulation for posing and play

PHANTASM™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 2 extra hands and BRUCE WAYNE™ build-a piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

