Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Player 2 Signs In with Jada Toys' New Ultra Street Fighter II Akuma

Jada Toys is continuing to build up its Ultra Street Fighter II collection with the Akuma Player 2 Deluxe 1/12 Scale Release

Article Summary Jada Toys expands its Street Fighter II 1/12 line with a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive Akuma Player 2 figure.

The Street Fighter Akuma deluxe release features a Player 2 color scheme, alternate head, hands, and flame effects.

Orange and purple Hadoken energy blasts plus a bonus blank gi for Player 1 Akuma add extra display value.

Exclusive to Jada Next Level and SDCC, the Ultra Street Fighter II Akuma Player 2 figure is priced at $45.

Jada Toys continues expanding its Ultra Street Fighter II 1/12 scale lineup as they prepare for San Diego Comic-Con 2026. A new Player 2 release is ready to play as Jada has unveiled their convention exclusive Akuma (Player 2 Deluxe) figure. Akuma, known in Japan as Gouki, first debuted as a hidden boss in the Capcom game Super Street Fighter II Turbo. He immediately sets himself apart from the rest of the roster by being something closer to a force of nature than some of the other traditional fighters. Akuma has long served as a shadow counterpart to Ryu, and now he is ready to take on our collection with an impressive new figure

This Deluxe Player 2 edition showcases Akuma's legacy with a Player 2-themed color scheme and accessories. The figure includes interchangeable hands, an alternate head sculpt, flame effects, and multiple energy blast pieces. Jada Toys was sure to include both orange and purple Hadoken-style effects, to make him stand out, as well as an extra blank gi for the Player 1 Akuma figure. Released as a Jada Next Level and San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, the figure is priced at $45, and orders will start on July 23 at 1 PM EST.

Ultra Street Fighter 2: Deluxe Akuma (Player 2)

"Introducing the Ultra Street Fighter II Akuma (Player 2 Deluxe) 1:12 Scale Action Figure, available exclusively through Jada Next Level and at our San Diego Comic-Con booth. This deluxe edition showcases Akuma in his iconic Player 2 colorway and includes an impressive assortment of accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, an orange Hadoken effect with stand, an exclusive purple Hadoken effect, fire effect pieces, and a blank gi."

"To complete your collection, we've also included an additional gi accessory for Akuma (Player 1). Inspired by one of Street Fighter's most legendary warriors, this exclusive release is packed with display options and premium details worthy of the master of the Satsui no Hado."

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