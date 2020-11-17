Predator 2 Scout Predator Available Now From NECA

Another Predator is on the hunt as NECA unveils their newest Predator 2 Ultimate 7-inch figure with the Scout Predator. NECA is here to celebrate the anniversary of Predator 2 with the return of each member of the Lost Tribe but in new ultimate form. We saw the Lost Tribe at the end of the second predator film as our hero Lieutenant Mike Harrigan enters the spacecraft. While the film barely touches the surface of these iconic Predators, NECA wants to bring them all to life with exceptional detail and accessories. This figure will include interchangeable hands, smart disks, blaster rifle, blaster rifle effect, and two heads sculpts letting collectors switch between a mask and unmasked heads. This yaujta is ready to hunt in the concrete jungle, and he will be a great addition to any Predator collection. The Predator 2 Scout Predator from NECA is already available now and can be found located here on their eBay store here and their Amazon store here. The figure will be priced at $34.99, and it is set to ship out next week. Be in mind that these figures should hit shelves by the end of the month if you want to try to hunt one yourself instead.

"Predator 2 expanded the universe that the original film touched upon, introducing us to new yautja such as the City Hunter and more importantly, the Lost Tribe that appeared at the end of the film. 30 years after its release, NECA is celebrating Predator 2's anniversary with the return of each Lost Tribe Predator in Ultimate form. The Scout Predator is given an upgrade with an all-new body loaded with articulation, an assortment of interchangeable hands, and two heads, one of which is a brand new unmasked head. Other accessories include open & closed disc weapons, blast effect, a long-range blaster rifle, and a collapsed version that doubles as a backpack. Window box packaging."