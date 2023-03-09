Spider-Man Ben Reilly Saves the City Once More with Marvel Legends Pre-orders have finally arrived from Hasbro for their new wave of Marvel Legends figures including a very popular spider clone

Pre-orders for Hasbro's newest wave of Marvel Legends figures are here and coming right off the pages of Marvel Comics. This new wave is Spider-Man based, and Hasbro is bringing some very recent comic book heroes to life. Kicking off the wave is the return of Ben Reilly, who is back as the one true Spider-Man. After Peter Parker is put into a coma, Ben takes up the mantle of the webslinging hero once again with the help of the Beyond Corporation. Ben has a new suit, and Hasbro is bringing this version to life for their Marvel Legends line. Spider-Man will come with an extra pair of hands and will feature a new Legends card back design! Ben Reilly will arrive to save the day in late Summer 2023, is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live and found here.

Coming from Spider-Man Beyond, Ben Reilly Returns to Action

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Ben Reilly and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Ben Reilly as Spider-Man from Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics. Fully articulated figure features premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories."

Includes figure and 2 accessories.

BEN REILLY IS SPIDER-MAN: Armed with a web-slinging suit and the memories of Peter Parker, clone Ben Reilly protects New York City as the heroic Spider-Man

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN -INSPIRED: This Ben Reilly action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Amazing Spider-Man comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 alternate hands accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)