Mattel Unveils New Deluxe and Singing KPop Demon Hunters Dolls

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: KPop Demon Hunters

At the end of last year, Mattel put up pre‑orders for their first set of KPop Demon Hunters collectibles. This consisted of a special edition HUNTR/X doll 3‑pack, which showcased their white "What It Sounds Like" finale outfits. However, the fun is not stopping there as more KPop Demon Hunters dolls are on the way. We have already seen that new Core Fashion dolls are on the way, featuring "How It's Done" versions of Mira, Rumi, and Zoey, as well as "Soda Pop" Jinu. It looks like Mattel is also releasing a series of singing fashion dolls featuring Rumi, Zoey, and Mira in their "Golden" performance outfits from the film.

Each doll is designed to play a snippet of the hit song "Golden" when activated, bringing the characters' musical personalities to life in toy form. On top of these signing dolls, a Kpop Demon Hunters Deluxe Battle Rumi fashion doll is also coming with 11 posable joints, and comes dressed in Rumi's demon‑hunting gear. One can expect Mira and Zoey will also be getting this deluxe treatment later on, but these dolls all look amazing and will be a big hit when they drop in Fall 2026. The Golden Versions are priced at $32.39 each, and Battle Rumi is $53.99; fans can sign up for these releases through Mattel Creations right now.

KPop Demon Hunters Rumi, Zoey, Mira Singing Dolls –$32.39

"Rumi, Mira, and Zoey dolls are shining like they're supposed to be as they sing "Golden" in their iconic performance looks from Netflix's most popular film, KPop Demon Hunters. The shimmering, true-to-movie ensemble is brought to life with sculpted details and outfits."

HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll – $53.99

"Relive the pivotal moment when Rumi hunts demons, and Jinu learns her secret with this deluxe fashion doll from Netflix's most popular film, KPop Demon Hunters. Rumi is ready for battle with 11 posable "joints" and all-black tactical gear accented with sparkly purple finishes. Her shimmering Four Tiger Sword accessory completes the look."

