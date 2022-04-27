Pre-orders Arrive for McFarlane's Black Lantern Batman and Superman

After weeks of teasing, pre-orders have arrived for McFarlane Toys newest DC Multiverse wave. Coming right out of the depths of Green Lantern: Blackest Night, the Black Lantern Corps is rising to power once again as two heavy hitters return. Rising from the grave is Black Lantern Batman, and Black Lantern Superman is here to do Nekron's bidding. These deadly and decaying sculpts are perfect for McFarlane Toys and are shown in their black and silver suits.

Sadly, no accessories are included, but a lot of time was put into their decaying sculpts. Those head sculpts are terrifying and it will be nice to build up ranks of the DC Comics Black Lantern Corps with these two. It is unclear if we will see more superheroes rise from the grave, but I would love to see Black Lantern versions of Martian Manhunter, Wonder Woman, and Hackman. Until we see what else McFarlane Toys has in store, pre-orders for zombified Batman and Superman are already live here and here for $24.99 with a July 2022 release. Other figures in the wave will include Deathstorm and Green Lantern Kyle Rayner with an Atrocitus Build-A-Figure.

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime-the Batman! During the Blackest Night, the Black Hand uses his power over the Black Lantern rings to raise the dead and unleash his army of Black Lanterns on the universe. Among those resurrected is Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, who had recently been slain by Darkseid."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman is based on his look in the comic arc Blackest Night

Batman comes with a base

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Blackest Night Build-a line will assemble an Atrocitus

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-L was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers. Once fully grown, he used his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. After his death in Infinite Crisis, the Superman of Earth-2 is revived by a Black Lantern Ring and attacks the Superman of Earth-1 and Superboy (Conner Kent) in Smallville."

Superman is based on his look in the comic arc Blackest Night

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Blackest Night Build-a line will assemble an Atrocitus

