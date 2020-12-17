NECA Released Predator Visual Guide for 12 Days of Downloads

We enter the jungle as NECA unveils yet another 12 Days of Downloads goodies with a new visual guide. This time we get a look at our favorite alien hunter, the Predator, with their own visual guide showing every single figure that NECA has released under their license. One interesting thing about this visual guide is NECA gives the fans the first official photo of the Deluxe Armored Assassin Predator. We originally saw this figure get teased back in early 2020 fans and finally get a better, more updated look at the upcoming release. To make things even better, NECA also teases not one but five new upcoming Ultimate Predator figures by giving fans their silhouettes and the names of each. These new figures figure has all have previous releases but is coming back with updated accessories and details that are much needed for these characters. The upcoming Ultimate design will be:

Ultimate Warrior Predator

Ultimate Shaman Predator

Ultimate Boar Predator

Ultimate Snake Predator

Ultimate Elder Predator

This is the ultimate checklist for fans who want to collect all of these figures that NECA has released so far. There are two different versions of the visual guide available; the first one shows just figures while the second gives fans a look at the card back of released figures. Fans can download both of these guides here, and don't forget to check other 12 Days of Downloads visual guides like Godzilla, Toony Terrors, and Back to the Future. Which of these upcoming Ultimate figures are you looking forward to the most? How many do you own from the list?

"Today's visual guide is for one of our longest running lines and one we don't see ourselves stopping anytime soon. You can choose from 2 different versions of the guide, both showing all figures we have released/announced to date, and one including the updated gallery of card backer art. The Predator Visual Guide is available as an extra-large, 300 dpi JPG. Download links appear below the images!"