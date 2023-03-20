Return to Jurassic Park with Paragon FX Group's Barbasol Cryo-Can Prop To help celebrate Jurassic Park’s 30th Anniversary, Paragon FX Group is dishing out a brand new prop with the iconic Cryogenics Canister

Jurassic Park is hitting 30 years old this year, marking a pretty big event for the beloved blockbuster. Oddly enough, we have not really been a lot of collectibles arriving for the dinosaur flick, but things are starting to change. Paragon FX Group has revealed a brand new prop replica with the Cryogenics Canister. That is right; the infamous InGen Barbasol Can has been brought to life, including 10 viable dinosaur embryos on the inside. The vials can be removed, and Paragon was sure to faithfully bring this Cryo-Can to life, excluding the actual shaving cream feature. This prop was made with the help of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, as it came right off the studio archives. Whether you are trying to steal dinos right from Jurassic Park or just need an iconic prop, then look no further. This bad boy comes with a $400 price tag, it is set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Don't Get Cheap on Me, Dodgson" – Dennis Nedry, Jurassic Park

Sideshow and Paragon FX Group are proud to present the Cryogenics Canister Prop Replica! Manufactured by Biosyn (a corporate rival of John Hammond's, InGen) the Cryogenics Canister (Cryo-Can) was designed to aid Nedry in the surreptitious removal and transport of 10 viable dinosaur embryos from Jurassic Park. Hidden within a heavily modified shaving cream can, a self-contained cooling unit was capable of preserving the embryos for 36 hours."

A two-tiered 'pop-up' centrifuge rack allowed the vials to be strategically seated for storage and then pushed into the bottom coil for protective transport. While Nedry never made it off the island with his Cryo-Can, nothing can stop you from owning your own! Working closely with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Paragon FX Group's team was given access to the original hero prop used in the film's production. This close-up study of the original has given us the opportunity to replicate everything from the proper labels on the centrifuge tubes, right down to the very inventory tags that are present on the original prop as it sits in the studio archives.

Identical to the original, Paragon with be manufacturing this piece in metal. This multi-piece CNC machined aluminum replica will also feature a 'pop-up' centrifuge rack and of course, the entire unit can be seated within a Barbasol can. Each limited-edition replica will ship with 10 micro-centrifuge tubes w/ labels, Barbasol can and studio inventory tags. Add this piece to your Jurassic Park collectibles collection today!

NOTE: Nooo… No menthol! This replica does not dispense shaving cream. We've been asked!