Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Return to Planet Hulk as Skaar, Son of Hulk Joins the Marvel Legends

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as some brand new Legends are on the way celebrating 85 Years

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 85 years with Skaar, Son of Hulk, Marvel Legends figure.

Skaar boasts two head sculpts, interchangeable hands, a sword, and a dagger.

The deluxe figure will be available Summer 2024, priced at $39.99.

Fans can pre-order the 8-inch tall Skaar figure from Hasbro Pulse soon.

Skaar, Son of Hulk, is a relatively new character to the Marvel Comics landscape and first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #92 in 2006. He came out of the infamous Plant Hulk storyline and is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong. He takes after his mother and father with impressive strength and power that can put the Avengers to their knees. After the destruction of Sakaar, Skaar was sent to Earth to take on the Hulk and blame him for the destruction of the planet.

Skaar is now getting a brand new Marvel Legends release from Hasbro, faithfully bringing this jolly green brute to life. Hulk collectors will be able to display Skaar with two different head sculpts, swappable hands, as well as a sword and a dagger. Fans can now relive events like World War Hulk or many other gamma-radiated stories with this impressive release that helps Hasbro celebrate the 85th Anniversary of Marvel Comics. Pre-order info is unknown at the time, but Skaar, Son of Hulk, is priced at $39.99; he is set for Summer 2024 release and will be found on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers soon.

Skaar, Son of Hulk, Joins Hasbro's Marvel 85 Years Wave

"A born fighter from the brutal world of Sakaar, the Son of Hulk seeks the power needed to destroy his enemies. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SKAAR, SON OF HULK (85th ANNIVERSARY) figure. For the first time, fans can add Skaar to their collection. This quality 6-inch scale deluxe figure stands 8 inches tall and features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Skaar: Son of Hulk comics."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available later this year exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers. Pre-order info coming soon!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!