A New Master Chief (Halo 4) Figure Debuts from the Jazwares Vault

The Jazwares Vault is open once again as more limited edition collectibles have been revealed like the return of Master Chief

Master Chief, also known as John-117, is the iconic protagonist of the legendary Halo video game franchise. As a super-soldier or Spartan, Master Chief has saved the galaxy a few times and has been a known hero throughout the cosmos. Master Chief is engineered for combat, possessing superhuman strength, agility, and resilience. Jazwares is bringing the heroics of this iconic hero to life with a brand new 4" tall figure that comes in at 4" tall and has 40 points of articulation. Featured in his GEN1 MJOLNIR Mark VI armor as seen in Halo 4 and with a Lightrifle in hand, John-117 is ready for battle once again as he mourns the loss of Cortana and a mission to see through. This Halo 4 Master Chief figure is only available for a limited time and will be exclusive to the Jazwares Vault. Halo fans can snag one of these limited figures up for $20, and it can be purchased right now on the Jazewares Vault.

Jazwares Vault Unlocks the New Master Chief (Halo 4) Figure

The Master Chief (Halo 4) figure commemorates John-117's battle against the Forerunners. His iconic GEN1 MJOLNIR Mark VI armor is based on its specific appearance from Halo 4, when he saved Earth from the Didact, albeit at the loss of his ally Cortana. Defend humanity with the Master Chief. This deluxe Jazewars Vault Edition set features a 4-inch poseable Master Chief action figure from his appearance in Halo 4."

"It includes 40 points of articulation and comes equipped with a Lightrifle weapon and figure stand accessory. The Master Chief is only available for a limited time and exclusive to Jazwares Vault. Officially licensed Halo product from Jazwares. This deluxe 4-inch figure features 40 points of articulation to display Master Chief in his iconic poses and stances from Halo 4. He comes equipped with a unique Forerunner weapon, the Lightrifle."

