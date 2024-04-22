Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged:

Threezero Debuts New Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Alphonso Figure

Threezero has unveiled a new set of anime FigZero 1/6 as the hit animated world of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood comes to life

Alphonse Elric figure stands 14.5” tall with 25 points of articulation.

Features include LED eyes, swappable heads, and tiny animal companions.

Available for pre-order individually or in a Twin Set with Edward Elric.

Threezero has been on a hot streak lately with an impressive assortment of new FigZero figures from some popular series. Chainsaw Man has been a blast to see in this sweet 1/6 scale format, and now it is time for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Both Edward and Alfonso Elric are back and ready to hunt down the Philosopher's Stone. After failing a human transmutation spell, both brothers lose parts of themselves after the spell, literally, with Al actually losing his body. Luckily, his soul was bound to a suit of armor, allowing him to stay with his brother on this plane of existence.

Threezero has brought Al to life with an impressive figure that comes in at 14.5" tall with 25 points of articulation. This lovable giant is packing some remarkable details, from rusted armor to LED in his eyes, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood will be impressed with this figure. As for accessories, threezero has included swappable hands, a secondary head, a panda and a cat. Anime fans can snag up Alfonso Elric as a single release or in a 2-Pack with his brother Edward. Pre-orders are already live for $179.99 or $339.99 for the Twin Set, with a Q3 2024 release date.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood FigZero 1/6 Alphonse Elric

"From the anime "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood," 1/6 scale collectible figure Alphonse Elric is released! FigZero 1/6 Alphonse Elric" is an articulated figure approximately 36.8cm tall. The figure partially uses fabric. The head piece is interchangeable between a standard head and a comical expression head, and the standard head has a LED light-up feature installed at the eyes."

"Other accessories include Xiao-Mei (Panda), Cat, 3 pairs of interchangeable hands which makes it possible to replicate various scenes in the anime. Also released at the same time and sold separately are "FigZero 1/6 Edward Elric", and also "FigZero 1/6 Edward Elric + Alphonse Elric Twin-Pack" which is a set of Ed and Al with special exclusive accessories added."

