Protect Old Detroit With New RoboCop ED-209 Figure From Hiya Toys

Hiya Toys is returning to Old Detroit once again as they unveil their newest RoboCop 1/18th scale figure. Our hero might want to stay off the street this time as another ED-209 bot has been deployed into action. Unlike the previous release, this bot will be a battle-damaged variant that will have an exploded cannon on one arm and a new paint deco. Standing roughly 5.5" tall, the RoboCop ED-209 figure will also have a special sound chip that will have movie-accurate sound effects and dialogue. RoboCop fans will not want to miss out on this newels sculpted, detailed, and battle-managed variant to showcase the final battle of the 80s action film.

Collectors can ever get enough bad guys for their growing collections, and it is amazing that Hiya Toys offers that. The ED-209 is a great enemy to show off your going RoboCop collection, and that inserted sound chip take sit to a new level. The ED-209 figure is set as a Previews Exclusive, so the best way to reserve your would be your local comic book store. However, time shave changes and pre-orders can also be found online for $49.99 and here. Do not miss out on other Hiya Toys RoboCop 1/18th scale figures to build your own Old Detroit. Hiya Toys also captures more 80s glory in 1/18th scale with their Alien and Predator figure lines, so make sure you check those out as well.

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! It is the city of Old Detroit. The time: tomorrow! Hiya Toys revisits the ED-209 figure with a special battle-damaged variant. With an exploded cannon on one arm, and featuring scars from its top-floor battle with Robocop, this film-accurate 1/18 scale figure stands 5 1/2″ tall and is a perfect reproduction of one of the 80s coolest (and most incompetent) villains. The Battle Damaged ED-209 features a sound chip with movie-accurate sound effects and dialogue, while also featuring a new foot sculpt!"