Roll Out with LEGO's New Transformers Optimus Prime Brick Headz

Get ready to Roll Out with LEGO as they have unveiled a new set of Brick Headz figures bringing iconic Transformers to life

Article Summary LEGO BrickHeadz celebrates Transformers with iconic Optimus Prime’s dual robot and truck design.

Detailed 237-piece set converts from robot to truck with authentic rotating wheel action.

Inspired by the animated Transformers series, it showcases vibrant colors and classic logos.

Pre-order available at $19.99 with a March 1, 2025 release for collectors and enthusiastic fans.

Optimus Prime, the fearless leader of the Autobots, is the ultimate symbol of justice and heroism. With his booming voice, powerful presence, and iconic red-and-blue truck mode, Optimus stands as a beacon of hope against the Decepticons. Now, the Autobots are rolling out once again, and LEGO has unveiled their latest Transformers sets. Iconic Autobots are arriving for the Brick Headz series, with Optimus Prime getting a bite-size 237 piece set. Coming in at 3" tall, the Leader of the Autobots has been nicely crafted with this double Brick Headz set that fetus both robot and vehicle modes.

This set seems to be inspired by the hit animated series, but all the colors and details you know and love about this Prime are nicely featured here. The wheels for his truck mode will move, and they will surely have that Autobot logo featured as well. This set will be released alongside a new Transformers Bumblebee set, and Optimus Prime is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they are set to arrive on March 1, 2025.

LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime Robot & Vehicle

"This pair of collectible BrickHeadz™ figures makes a fun gift for kids aged 10 plus and fans of the Transformers toys, movies and cartoons. The brick-built Optimus Prime robot figure and the toy truck version have loads of details. The vehicle has spinning wheels and can be removed from the display base for imaginative play possibilities. Each brightly colored figure stands on a sturdy baseplate, making this LEGO® BrickHeadz Optimus Prime Robot & Vehicle (40803) set perfect for play and display."

2 buildable BrickHeadz™ models – Both figures feature lots of decorated elements, including a special decoration element on Optimus Prime, plus spinning wheels on the truck display vehicle toy

Dimensions – This 237-piece kids' toy includes an Optimus Prime figure that stands over 3.5 in. (9 cm) tall and a truck figure that measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high

