RSVLTS Brings Some Heat to SDCC 2025 with Con-Exclusive Releases

San Diego Comic Con is arriving this week and RSVLTS is bringing some fun new exclusives to the event including Goosebumps

Article Summary RSVLTS returns to SDCC 2025 with three exclusive booths and daily limited edition apparel drops.

Grab con-only releases at the Star Wars, Breakfast Balls, and main RSVLTS booths each day of the event.

Highlights include Goosebumps, Star Wars exclusives, Spider-Man popsicle polos, and more fan favorites.

All RSVLTS exclusives feature signature KUNUFLEX fabric in a wide range of unisex sizes, XS to 5XL.

Get ready to hit the convention floor in style as RSVLTS will return to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with not one, but three amazing branded experiences! Fans will be able to snag some limited edition apparel at the Star Wars booth inside the Lucasfilm Pavilion (#2913), our main RSVLTS booth (#4201), and the fresh RSVLTS golf lifestyle line, Breakfast Balls (#1835). There will be exclusive releases daily at each booth, starting on Wednesday (Preview Night), 7/23, and will end Saturday, 7/26, while supplies last. Check the list below for the exclusives that are dropping each day of SDCC 2025 and where to find them:

Star Wars | RSVLTS (#2913)

Wednesday 7/23 (preview night) – Floral City – Sith City

Wednesday 7/23 – Purrgil Gold Foil

Thursday 7/24 – Neel

Thursday 7/24 – Revenge

Friday 7/25 – Great Sketch, Kid

Friday 7/25 – Bad Batch Patch

Saturday 7/26 – City Connect Army

RSVLTS General (#4201)

Wednesday 7/23 (preview night) – Haunted Mask

Wednesday 7/23 (preview night) – Floral City San Diego

Thursday 7/24 – I'll Eat You Up

Thursday 7/24 – Monsters on Holiday

Friday 7/25 – Fantastic Four #700

Saturday 7/26 – Cosmic Clubhouse

Breakfast Balls (#1835)

Wednesday 7/23 (preview night) – Floral City San Diego

Wednesday 7/23 (preview night) – POTUS Putt-off

Thursday 7/24 – Code Red

Friday 7/25 – Spidey Pop

Saturday 7/26 – Goin' Green

Available all days – Mickey Mouse Country Club Dad Hat

Some easy-to-spot highlights from this incredible drop start with the Goosebumps button-down that features the Haunted Mask. Others include Neel from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the 50th anniversary Revenge of the Sith poster, the Fantastic Four montage, Where the Wild Things Are, and some summer fun with the Spider-Man popsicle All-Day Polo. All of RSVLTS apparel features their signature KUNUFLEX fabric, which is soft, stretchy, and designed never to shrink or fade. Each exclusive item will be available in classic unisex styles and sizing from XS to 5XL and will be a perfect addition to your wardrobe. Be sure to also snag up one of the sleek Mickey Mouse Country Club hats from the Breakfast Balls Booth, which will be offered throughout the entire convention. Be sure to check out the RSVLTS Field Notes for more SDCC 2025 news, so you do not miss a thing.

