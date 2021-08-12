DOOM Eternal Baron of Hell & Archvile Figures Coming from Numskull

Numskull returns to hell once again as they announce their third wave of DOOM Eternal collectibles. These figures are based on the in-game trophies that can be acquired and Numskull has given them new life in the real world. We have already seen a great variety of DOOM Eternal hell beasts and Numskull has just unveiled two more to add to your collection. The Archvile and Baron of Hell are here standing roughly 6.3" tall and loaded with hellish detail. These figures are perfect collectibles or any DOOM fan out there and these new figures are perfect for Numskull's growing collection. Each are priced at $39.99 and fans can find Wave Three as well as all of the new ones right here.

"Descended from the eldest race of demons, the Archvile has long held a place within the ruling caste of high-born demon lords. Throughout DOOM® Eternal™, you can find hidden in-game toys which are cute—well, sort of cute—collectible versions of enemies and characters from the DOOM universe. We've been to Hell and back to collect them all and we're ready to bring them to life for you to enjoy! Complete your collection and hunt down all 12 figurines."

"Sustaining themselves with growing obsidian carapaces and wielding two infernal blades, the Baron of Hell are known for their fierce strength and durability in battle. Throughout DOOM® Eternal™, you can find hidden in-game toys which are cute—well, sort of cute—collectible versions of enemies and characters from the DOOM universe. We've been to Hell and back to collect them all and we're ready to bring them to life for you to enjoy! Complete your collection and hunt down all 12 figurines."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Eternal Collectible Figurines – Wave Three Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=NBzn8gLyynE&feature=emb_title)

Official DOOM® Merchandise

Designed and engineered by Numskull Designs

Premium collectibles – highly detailed features and made from high quality versatile vinyl

Stands at a mighty 160mm / 6.3 inches tall

Total of 12 figurines to collect!