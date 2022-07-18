S.H. Figuarts Enters the World of Elden Ring with Fingerprint Vyke

Elden Ring is easily one of the best games to have been released in 2022. Most of 2022 has been gameless, but things will start to turn around in the Fall. Heavy hitter games like God of War: Ragnarok, Gotham Knights, Modern Warfare 2, The Callisto Protocol, and more are finally on the way. However, will they be able to keep gamers entertained as Elden Ring did? The game was filled with lore, fascinating enemies, and tough gameplay, and it kept you wanting to come back for more. It looks like Tamashii Nations wants to keep the love for Elden Ring alive as they debut their first S.H. Figuarts figure right from the game.

That is right, the world of Elden Ring is coming to your shelves with a new line of impressive action figures. Up first is Festering Fingerprint Vyke, the hero from the game's cover, with a new, fully articulated figure. This Tarnished comes with swappable hands and a spear to help him on his quest. Tamashii Nations is loaded with hero with a lot of detail with weathered and eerie deco, which helps keeps the vibe of the game alive. I do hope some of the bosses or enemies can arrive next, allowing Festering Fingerprint Vyke to test his might. The Elden Ring S.H.Figuarts Festering Fingerprint Vyke is priced at $74.99. He is set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"The first release in the new S.H.Figuarts ELDEN RING series! Festering Fingerprint Vyke is fully articulated, with flexible materials used for dynamic and unhindered posing. The set also includes both Vyke's War Spear and fire effects, letting you re-create dramatic scenes."

Product Features

6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Elden Ring video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Festering Fingerprint Vyke figure

4 Pairs of hands

Spear