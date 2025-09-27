Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, transformers

Scare Glow Become Starscream with Mattel's MOTU x Transformers

Worlds collide as new crossover figures are here, as Masters of the Universe get their own set of Transformers themed armor

Article Summary Masters of the Universe and Transformers collide in a unique Starscream Armor Scare Glow action figure

Scare Glow dons Starscream’s iconic wings, tech armor, battle crown, and includes wing blasters and cape

Figure features 16 points of articulation, swappable armor parts, and deluxe Transformers-inspired details

Available for pre-order at Mattel Creations for $42.99, with a release date set for May 2026

Just when you thought the MOTU x Transformers crossover couldn't get any crazier, Mattel and Hasbro have dropped a bombshell: introducing the Starscream Armor Scare Glow figure! This sinister fusion brings together two of the most fearsome villains from their respective universes: Scare Glow, the evil ghost warrior of Eternia, and Starscream, the treacherous Decepticon second-in-command. Designed in the Masters of the Universe Origins 5.5-inch scale, this figure features 16 points of articulation, with swappable armor parts, and deluxe Transformers details.

Scare Glow now dons Starscream's iconic wings and tech-inspired armor, with two wing blasters, a removable plastic cape, and a battle crown. Mattel was sure to give this new collaboration some new packaging, combining the two franchises along with a new mini-comic that dives into the multiversal chaos behind this unexpected collab. Pre-orders for the Starscream Armor Scare Glow figure are already up for pre-order for $42.99 on Mattel Creations with a May 2026 release date.

Masters of the Universe x Transformers Starscream Armor Scare Glow"

A collaboration of iconic toy brands no one expected – Mattel's Masters of the Universe and Hasbro's Transformers – has created this compelling Starscream Armor Scare Glow figure! It's the Most Powerful Autobot Armor in the Universe! The action figure is designed at MOTU Origins 5.5-inch scale with 16 points of articulation, deluxe detail and weapon accessories. Modular body parts allow swap and share play or display; an included mini-comic explains the crossover storyline."

"The evil ghost warrior Scare Glow has been summoned from another dimension by Skeletor to help him defeat the heroes of Eternia. But this time, Scare Glow will have a powerful new advantage: an armor upgrade from Starscream, second in command for the evil Decepticons. This Origins scale figure features deluxe details and comes with a crown, removable cape, and two wing blasters."

