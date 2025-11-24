Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged:

Scarlett Returns to Super7 with New Arctic G.I. Joe ReAction+ Figure

Super7 is back with a brand new wave of G.I. Joe ReAction+ figures as Wave 6 has arrived, featuring new heroes and villains, Yo Joe!

The M.A.S.S. Device arc in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero is a five-part mini-series that introduces the Joes, Cobra's most dangerous weapon, and sets. Cobra's scientist Destro builds the M.A.S.S. Device, a teleportation weapon capable of beaming people and equipment across the globe. The Joes race Cobra to gather three rare elements needed to power the device to stop them, with some Joes taking on the arctic elements to find them. Super7 continues to expand their G.I. Joe ReAction+ figure line that brings back nostalgia with an O-Ring design, 12 points of articulation, and standing 3.75" tall.

Scarlett is back with a new Arctic outfit inspired by the M.A.S.S. Device episode arc. She will feature a bundled-up outfit with sculpted details, as well as a Geiger counter, to search for radioactive crystals. Super7 will also be releasing a ReActive+ Arctic Snake Eyes for this wave, allowing fans to take this snow mission to new frozen heights. Collectors can already purchase the Arctic Scarlett ReAction+ figure right now through Super7 for $25.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 6 Arctic Scarlett

"No cold leads here. The crystal mine lies ahead, and this Arctic Scarlett ReAction+ Figure is ready to stop Cobra, frozen in his tracks. Inspired by M.A.S.S. Device, this action figure is 3.75" in scale with 12 points of articulation. Fashioned in vintage O-ring design, for ultimate pose-ability, the Arctic Scarlett ReAction+ Figure comes with a Geiger counter accessory, to detect any radioactive crystals that might be tempting Cobra to find them in your collection."

"She's all bundled up in her fur-lined coat and hood—and she's sporting translucent blue goggles. The blister card-back packaging features original Super7 artwork, with cool facts about this G.I. Joe team member who specializes in intelligence. There's no time to freeze when enemy forces strike, so assemble your G.I. Joe Mobile Strike Force with this Arctic Scarlett ReAction+ Figure."

