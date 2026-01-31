Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Tamashii Nations, yu gi oh!

Seto Kaiba Arrives with New S.H.MonsterArts Yu-Gi-Oh! Figure

Get ready to summon Blue-Eyes White Dragon in Attack Mode with S.H.MonsterArts newest Yu-Gi-Oh! Figure with Seto Kaiba

Article Summary Seto Kaiba joins the S.H.MonsterArts Yu-Gi-Oh! figure lineup with a stunning, highly detailed release.

The figure stands 6.1” tall and features interchangeable faces, a removable duel disk, and special effects parts.

Accessories include the Blasting Gale of Doom effect, compatible with the Blue-Eyes White Dragon figure.

Pre-orders for Seto Kaiba’s S.H.MonsterArts figure open soon, with a July 2026 global release date.

Seto Kaiba is one of the most iconic characters from the widely popular Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. He serves as the main rival of the protagonist, Yugi Muto, and is the brilliant and ambitious CEO of Kaiba Corporation. Kaiba is driven by his desire to be the world's greatest Duel Monsters player and is known for his arrogance and intense competitiveness. However, it is his skill with his signature Blue-Eyes White Dragon cards that truly make him stand out, as he has the only three in the card game. Throughout the anime and manga, Kaiba's rivalry with Yugi evolves, occasionally shifting into team-ups when facing larger threats, and now Tamashii Nations brings him to life.

Releasing as part of the ongoing Yu-Gi-Oh! S.H.MonsterArts collection, Seto Kaiba is ready to win. Kaiba stands roughly 6.1" tall, is highly detailed, and will come with a nice set of accessories. This will include a removable dual disk, four interchangeable expression face plates, and a Blasting Gale of Doom effect that will work with the S.H.MonsterArts Blue-Eyed White Dragon. Pre-orders for this beauty are not live just yet, but Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Seto Kaiba S.H.MonsterArts figure is set to release in July 2026.

Seto Kaiba – S.H.MonsterArts Yu-Gi-Oh! Figure

"SETO KAIBA appears in the second volume of "Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters" S.H.Figuarts! In addition to a wide variety of optional parts to recreate the action in the movie, a powerful "Ruin no Bakubaku Shippudan (when radiating)" effect part is included, which can be combined with the separately sold "S.H.MonsterArts Blue-Eyed White Dragon"! In addition to a wide variety of wrist parts, it comes with a wide range of optional parts that allow you to recreate various situations with SETO KAIBA!"

"Combine with the separately sold S.H.MonsterArts Yu-Gi-Oh! series to recreate hot duel scenes! *This product comes with only one set of S.H. Figuarts SETO KAIBA. Includes the "Ruin no Bakubaku Gale" effect parts and can be combined with the "S.H.MonsterArts Blue-Eyed White Dragon" (sold separately) to recreate a powerful scene! Pillar is not included."

