Sideshow Collectibles Brings to Life New Frankenstein's Monster Statue

Get ready to awaken the monster with Sideshow Collectibles as they unveil their new Premium Format Figure with Frankensteins Monster

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a new Frankenstein’s Monster Premium Format Figure inspired by the 1931 film.

The collectible recreates Boris Karloff’s iconic look with detailed sculpting and authentic fabric clothing.

Two interchangeable head sculpts and shackles offer customization for Universal Monster fans and collectors.

Pre-orders for the $760 statue are live now, with an official release date set for October 2026.

The story of Frankenstein became a movie legend with Universal Pictures' 1931 film, directed by James Whale and starring Boris Karloff as the Monster. The movie brought Mary Shelley's classic tale to life on the big screen, turning a gothic novel into one of Hollywood's first great horror films. Karloff's performance, with the Monster's flat head, bolts in the neck, and heavy boots, became the look everyone still recognizes today. Sideshow Collectibles now captures that iconic performance with their new Universal Monsters collectible that is inspired by Boris Karloff's legendary 1931 portrayal.

Sideshow will offer two versions of the monster, both featuring a diorama base that recreates the crumbling stone walls and wooden floors of Frankenstein's castle. The Mixed Media Edition will have fabric clothing with a tailored black suit, undershirt, and pants, which adds an additional dash of realism. Two head sculpts of Frankenstein's Monster are also featured, allowing Universal Monster fans to add extra expressions to him. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Premium Format Figure at $760 each with an October 2026 release date.

Universal Monsters – Frankenstein's Monster Statue

"Sideshow presents the Frankenstein Premium Format™ Figure, an officially licensed Universal Monsters collectible. This detailed, fully sculpted statue makes an electrifying, full-color tribute to Boris Karloff's performance as the iconic movie monster in Frankenstein (1931)."

"Returning to our horror roots with the character that shocked our company to life, Sideshow is proud to offer collectors a stunning new quarter-scale rendition of Frankenstein's monster with a polystone body and costume sculpt that captures his intimidating, lumbering silhouette. He stands framed by the walls of his master's castle, the environment sculpture recreating the uneven stone walls and dilapidated wood floors of the mad doctor's domain. This high-end Universal Monsters statue also includes a pair of shackles as accessories that can either be placed along the base or attached to the figure's wrists for added presentation options."

