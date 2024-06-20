Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Conjures Magic with New Marvel Comics Brother Voodoo Figure

Get ready for a story of Strange Tales as Hasbro has unveiled their latest wave of Marvel Legends figures with Brother Voodoo

Article Summary Hasbro releases new Brother Voodoo Marvel Legends figure.

Figure features comic-accurate details and accessories.

Exclusive Fan Channel release, pre-orders available online. Join Marvel's magical universe with collected Multiverse figures.

Brother Voodoo, also known as Jericho Drumm, first appeared in Strange Tales #169 in 1973. After studying psychology in the US, Jericho returned to his native home of Haiti to find his brother, a voodoo priest who was dying from a rival's curse. Jericho trains in voodoo practices, and after the death of his brother, he becomes Brother Voodoo as he inherits his brother's spirit and powers. Voodoo wields magical abilities and commands the Loa spirits, taking on supernatural and teaming up with the magic side of Marvel Comics with Doctor Strange, the Avenger, and even taking up the mantle as the Sorcerer Supreme at one point.

Brother Voodoo has now returned to Hasbro for a new Marvel Legends for an updated release and includes a removable Eye of Agamotto. Build up your magical Avengers team for $24.99 with Brother Voodoo releasing as part of the Strange Tales Blackheart Build-a-Figure. The whole Marvel Legends wave will be a Fan Channel exclusive release so pre-orders will only be online at sites like Big Bad and Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for other figures in the wave with Dracula, Hellverine, Daimon Hellstrom and more.

Marvel Comics Sorceror Supreme Brother Voodoo Returns

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel's Brother Voodoo and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products, each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible Marvel Legends Strange Tales figure includes a Marvel's Brother Voodoo action figure. 6-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Doctor Strange comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with themed accessories, including alternate hands, power FX, and a staff."

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set comes with multiple accessories, including alternate hands, Eye of Agamotto, and Staff of Legba.

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

