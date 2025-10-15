Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

Build the Batman v Superman Batmobile with LEGO's Newest Set

LEGO is racing on in with a brand new set of vehicle sets including the return to Gotham with Batman and his signature rides

Article Summary Celebrate 20 years of LEGO Batman with the new Batman v Superman Batmobile set for 2026.

Features 220 pieces, armored Batmobile design, and an exclusive armored Batman minifigure.

Includes detailed cockpit, graphic sticker headlights, machine guns, and collectible golden coin.

Unlock the Batmobile in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight video game with a digital code.

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Batman returned to the big screen with a darker and more militarized version of the character. After the events of Man of Steel, Bruce Wayne has it out for Superman and will bring this alien down a notch or two, with some manipulation from Lex Luthor, of course. This new version of the Dark Knight got some new upgrades, like the Batmobile, which has a more heavily armored, tank-like design, to help with this path for justice and for urban warfare. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Batman at LEGO, new Batmobile sets are on the way, including Batfleck's Batmobile from Batman v. Superman.

Coming in at 220 pieces, the Caped Crusader is suiting up in her heavy armored batsuit for this release with a car that measures 7" long. Batman will be able to fit inside the cockpit, which features a variety of brick-built details, like the headlights and machine guns. This set will also unlock a special in-game unlock for the video game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $29.99, and the release date is set for March 1, 2026.

LEGO Batman v Superman Batmobile

"Join the Dark Knight for high speed super-hero adventures with the Batman v Superman™ Batmobile™ (76331) building set, a great gift for boys, girls and kids ages 9 years old and up. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of LEGO® DC Batman, this collectible piece of Caped Crusader merch features the iconic car, plus a commemorative armored Dark Knight minifigure with a fabric cape."

"The Batmobile model kit features a front-mounted, non-functioning shooter, opening cockpit and headlight details depicted with graphic stickers. A commemorative golden coin is built into the car's interior. The minifigure can be seated inside the vehicle's cockpit. Set contains 220 pieces. Bonus digital unlock feature: Redeem the Batman v Superman Batmobile and a golden variant of the Batmobile in the video game LEGO Batman – Legacy of the Dark Knight™. Scan the QR code on the building instructions and follow the directions."

