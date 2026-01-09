Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: metaluna mutant, Universal Monsters

Sideshow Unveils New Universal Monsters Metaluna Mutant Statue

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a new Universal Monster Premium Format Figure with the mysterious Metaluna Mutant

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a new Metaluna Mutant statue from Universal Monsters.

This premium figure stands 22 inches tall, capturing the iconic 1955 sci-fi creature in detail.

Features include accurate sculpting, vivid blue paint, alien-themed base, and insectoid details.

Pre-orders are open for February 2026 release, priced at $750 with flexible payment plans available.

The Metaluna Mutant is an iconic movie monster from the 1955 science-fiction film This Island Earth. The mutant is considered part of the Universal Monster series, capturing the horrors of science, space, and the unknown, rather than creatures of the dark. The Metaluna Mutant has since become one of the most recognizable creatures of the 1950s sci-fi era. In the film's story, the Mutant is a servant race created by the alien Metalunans, an advanced but war-ravaged civilization from the planet Metaluna. These creatures are unforgettable with a massive exposed brain, clawed hands, and insect-like eyes that can easily haunt your dreams.

Sideshow Collectibles is now bringing this intergalactic monster to life with a brand new Universal Monsters Premium Format Figure. Coming in t a whopping 22' tall the Metaluna Mutant is beautifully sculpted with a wicked blue deco, red veins, and is deadly claws. Sideshow Collectibles was sure to capture the creature's insectoid appearance faithfully, and they even added an alien planet-themed base. Collectors can bring the horrors of space home in February 2026 for $750, and pre-orders with payment plans are already live through Sideshow Collectibles.

Sideshow Collectibles – Universal Monsters Metaluna Mutant

"Sideshow presents the Metaluna Mutant Premium Format™ Figure, an officially licensed, museum-quality Universal Monsters collectible. This mesmerizing, fully sculpted statue is a technicolor tribute to an underrepresented, yet far from forgotten, movie monster that debuted in the 1950s."

"After nearly three decades, Sideshow returns to the mysteries of space with the Metaluna Mutant! While the character was previously seen in smaller collectible formats, this new quarter-scale version of the indelible pop culture figure brings its unique design to life in a high-end presentation. The Metaluna Mutant Premium Format™ Figure measures 22 inches (55.88 cm) tall, 13 inches (33.02 cm) wide, and 17 inches (43.18 cm) deep and is the ultimate representation of this stunning creature that shocked audiences across America."

