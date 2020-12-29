Miles Morales Spider-Man Stands Proud With PCS Collectibles

There is a new Spider-Man in town as Peter Parker goes on a work vacation. Miles Morales is taking over as the protector of NYC in the meantime; let's just pep things go smoothly. PCS Collectibles has unveiled that Spider-Man is getting a new statue based on the new hit PlayStation exclusive video game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Standing 29.5 inches tall, Miles is displayed on a snowy rooftop and will come with swap out forearms showing off his venom blast power. Both arms will get swappable pieces allowing Spider-Man fans to mix match their statue how they like. There is also a Sideshow Collectibles exclusive version that has a swappable unmasked head sculpt and an interchangeable right hand holding his mask.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was an excellent game. It provided die-hard Spidey fans that a great story and some fun web swing action. This statue will give collectors that perfect edge their Spider-Man collection needs, and both can be found here. The Miles Morales Spider-Man 1/3 Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles is priced at $1,000 for the standard and $1,050 for the exclusive. They are set to release in August – November 2021, and payment plans are offered.

"PCS presents the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue, based on the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue measures 29.5" tall and 12" wide as the teenage Marvel super hero stands on a snow-capped roof above his Harlem neighborhood. The building beneath his feet is detailed with stone-like architecture, snowy effects, and bas-relief Spider-Man symbols on the sides."

"The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Statue features a fully sculpted costume and physique faithfully recreating his detailed in-game character model. Miles is outfitted in his sleek classic suit, predominantly textured black with metallic red webbing details on his mask, spider-symbols, web shooters, gloves, and even the feet of his costume. Miles Morales also comes with a set of swap-out forearms featuring bio-electric energy effects so you can unleash a Venom Blast in your display."

"The Exclusive Edition of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue includes an additional unmasked portrait based on Miles' youthful appearance in-game, as well as an alternate right hand holding his unworn mask, giving fans multiple statue configuration options. Reveal the hero within and bring home these exclusive display possibilities only through Sideshow. Protect your friendly neighborhood of Marvel collectibles with the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS."

Retail Price – $1100

Approx Size: 29.5"H x 12"W x 11"D

Est Ship Date: Aug – Nov 2021

Edition Size : TBD

Includes:

Fully sculpted figure

Swap-out forearms featuring bio-electric energy effects

Snowy Manhattan rooftop base

MILES MORALES 1:3 SCALE STATUE (SIDESHOW EXCLUSIVE)

Retail Price: $1100

Approx Size: 29.5"H x 12"W x 11"D

Est Ship Date: Aug – Nov 2021

Edition Size : TBD

Includes:

Fully sculpted figure

Swap-out forearms featuring bio-electric energy effects

Exclusive swap out unmasked portrait

Exclusive swap out right forearm holding mask

Snowy Manhattan rooftop base