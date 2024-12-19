Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics

McFarlane Reveals New Batman Begins 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

A new set of collectible Batman cowl’s are on the way from McFarlane Toys in glorious 1:3 scale featuring iconic batsuits from over the years

The Batman Begins cowl, introduced in Christopher Nolan's 2005 film, helped redefine the Caped Crusader's cinematic image from previous iterations. Designed with functionality in mind, this mask features a matte-black finish and sharper ears, emphasizing both intimidation and practicality for crime-fighting. This cowl marked a significant departure from earlier comic book and film designs by incorporating more modern military-grade materials. This helped reflect Bruce Wayne's resourcefulness and realism within the film's grounded narrative rather than a superhero epic.

McFarlane Toys is now adding the legendary Batman Begins cowl to their growing roster of replica 1:3 scale cowl collections. The Batman Begins cowl stands 7" tall and features a pedestal base, nicely capturing Christian Bale's portrayal of The Dark Knight. The 1989 cowl seems to be the only mask to get an actual 1:1 scale release, but it would be amazing to see some more live-action cowls in life-size from McFarlane Toys in the future. Getting an entire wall of these bad boys for any Batcave would be a true treat, and fans can expect more in the future. In the meantime, fans can purchase the Batman Begin 1:3 cowl right now from McFarlane Toys Store for $14.99.

Dark Knight Trilogy – Batman Begins 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"Batman Begins explores the origins of the Batman legend and the Dark Knight's emergence as a force for good in Gotham. In the wake of his parents' murder, disillusioned industrial heir Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels the world seeking the means to fight injustice and turn fear against those who prey on the fearful. He returns to Gotham and unveils his alter-ego: Batman, a masked crusader who uses his strength, intellect and an array of high tech deceptions to fight the sinister forces that threaten the city."

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on Batman Begins.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

