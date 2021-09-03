Spider-Man: No Way Home Upgraded Suit Comes To S.H. Figuarts

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still a couple of months away, and the hype of the film continues to grow. From the return of major villains, Doctor Strange, and a wide variety of costume changes, this movie is setting up big things. Tamashii Nations is preparing for the launch of the film by revealing new S.H Figures figures. We have already seen a couple of the costumes from Spider-Man: No Way Home come to life with the Enchanted Suit and Integrated Suit. The wed-swinging adventures continue as the Upgraded Suit returns from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

the elegant red and back suit was custom made by Peter Parker for Peter Parker at the end of the film. This new suit swung into action to take on Mysterio and is back for more. Loaded with articulation, Spider-Man comes with swappable eye pieces and web effects. The figure is set to release alongside the other webheads in December 2021 and will be priced at roughly $60 USD. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Upgraded Suit is not live for pre-order just yet, but the product page is live and located here.

"S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man [Upgraded Suit] (SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home) Special set – Main suit from Far From Home reappears with new coloring from the film! "SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home" is finally set to debut this winter, and S.H.Figuarts is proud to offer a portrayal of Spider-Man's upgraded suit from it and the previous film, "SPIDER-MAN: Far From Home." Featuring a matte finish evoking the look of the suit on-screen, it features the usual incredible S.H.Figuarts posability and a wealth of accessories that let you re-create favorite scenes, including long and short spider-web effects."

Main Body

Four pairs of optional hands

Spider web (for grabbing)

Spider web (for shooting: two long, two short)

Two pairs of optional eye parts

Tamashii STAGE connector joint

Auxiliary parts for eye replacement

Stand

Magnet joint