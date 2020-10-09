Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel

Mattel is bringing back a classic as Masters of the Universe Origins Castle Grayskull Play Set has arrived. This morning pre-orders for the iconic Castle went live on Walmart and seconds later is sold out, which is not surprising. I am sure we will see these getting another online restock and in-store release in Spring 2021. The Masters of the Universe castle will stand 18" tall and will be 26" long when fully opened. The Castle is very similar to its original release but will now include a special edition Sorceress MOTU Origins figure. The set will include four rooms, weapon racks, a cannon, a trap door, and a working elevator that will nicely fit all your Masters of the Universe 5.5" figures. The Castle Grayskull is priced at $75 and is set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-order can be located here and we could see a restock in the future so sea that link.

"Castle Grayskull: It's the mighty Eternia fortress of mystery and power for He-Man and his foes! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun for MOTU fans. Large-scale playset opens to reveal a four-room interior – great for storytelling play and display. Includes lots of MOTU themed accessories for maximum customization! Includes a real working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. The set also comes with a special edition Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). Masters of the Universe fans will have a blast playing out MOTU scenes and inventing their own action stories in the famous structure known as the center of the battle between good and evil. By the power of Grayskull! Colors and decorations may vary."

Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Playset for MOTU Fans Ages 6 Years Old and Up:

Age Range: 6 Years and Up

Large Castle Grayskull is a thrilling MOTU playset for fans who love to play out Masters of the Universe adventures!

Exciting diorama style set folds out to reveal four rooms – so much space for creativity and adventure And fans will love the working elevator and trap door!

Fits all 5.5-inch Origins figures and comes with a special edition Sorceress figure unique to this playset

Includes multiple accessories, so Masters of the Universe will have all the supplies they need to craft countless tales of the battle between good and evil!

Authentically designed playset stays true to the traditions of this thrilling action and adventure franchise. A great gift for MOTU fans ages 6 years old and up who love action and adventure