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New KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meals Coming to McDoanld's

Pick Team HUNTR/X or Team Saja Boys with McDonald’s newest KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meal collaboration 

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Article Summary

  • McDonald's unveils KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meals inspired by Saja Boys and HUNTR/X bands.
  • Choose between the Spicy Saja McMuffin breakfast meal or HUNTR/X's Ramyeon McShaker Fries combo.
  • Collectible photocards, themed packaging, and a Derpy access card come with every meal purchase.
  • Exclusive Hunter Sauce, Demon Sauce, and Derpy McFlurry debut for a limited time starting March 31.

A new limited-edition adult Happy Meal collaboration is on the way as McDonald's steps into the world of KPop Demon Hunters. Inspired by the energy of Korean pop culture and the aesthetic of dark fantasy idols, the promotion features themed meals tied to the Saja Boys and HUNTR/X. It is a Fight for the Fans with these meals starting with the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, which highlights a new Spicy Saja McMuffin topped with a signature spicy sauce, paired with hash browns and a Soda Pop. Meanwhile, the HUNTR/X Meal leans into edgier flavors with new Ramyeon McShaker Fries and a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets!

The fun does not end there as the balance of the Honmoon is served with two exclusive sauces, Hunter Sauce and a vibrant purple Demon Sauce! Derpy Cat was also sure to join in on the fun with a McDonald's exclusive KPop Demon Hunters McFlurry, which combines vanilla soft serve with blackberry popping pearls and wild berry sauce. Similar to past adult collectible promotions, this KPop Demon Hunters release features themed packaging, a collectible photocard, and a Derpy access card. This Derpy card will give fans of KPop Demon Hunters first access to exclusive content on the McDonald's App. Everything kicks off on March 31 at your local McDonald's for Breakfast and Lunch! That is How It's Done!

KPop Demon Hunters – Battle for the Fans Arrives at McDonald's

The star-studded menu line-up features bold flavors straight from McDonald's restaurants in South Korea:

  • Saja Boys Breakfast Meal: Fans repping the Saja Boys can soak in their heartthrob charm and embrace the heat – fueling up with a Spicy Saja McMuffin® ft. a Spicy Saja sauce, Hash Browns , and a Small "Soda Pop" soft drink – each element nodding to the group's fiery energy.
  • HUNTR/X Meal: HUNTR/X fans can dig into Ramyeon McShaker™ Fries, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with two limited-edition sauces – Hunter Sauce and a purple Demon Sauce – and a medium soft drink.
  • Derpy McFlurry®: Available à la carte, this first-of-its-kind McFlurry blends creamy vanilla soft serve with blackberry popping pearls and wild berry sauce, inspired by everyone's favorite Derpy Tiger.

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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