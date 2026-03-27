Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, McDonald's
New KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meals Coming to McDoanld's
Pick Team HUNTR/X or Team Saja Boys with McDonald’s newest KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meal collaboration
Article Summary
- McDonald's unveils KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meals inspired by Saja Boys and HUNTR/X bands.
- Choose between the Spicy Saja McMuffin breakfast meal or HUNTR/X's Ramyeon McShaker Fries combo.
- Collectible photocards, themed packaging, and a Derpy access card come with every meal purchase.
- Exclusive Hunter Sauce, Demon Sauce, and Derpy McFlurry debut for a limited time starting March 31.
KPop Demon Hunters – Battle for the Fans Arrives at McDonald's
The star-studded menu line-up features bold flavors straight from McDonald's restaurants in South Korea:
- Saja Boys Breakfast Meal: Fans repping the Saja Boys can soak in their heartthrob charm and embrace the heat – fueling up with a Spicy Saja McMuffin® ft. a Spicy Saja sauce, Hash Browns , and a Small "Soda Pop" soft drink – each element nodding to the group's fiery energy.
- HUNTR/X Meal: HUNTR/X fans can dig into Ramyeon McShaker™ Fries, a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with two limited-edition sauces – Hunter Sauce and a purple Demon Sauce – and a medium soft drink.
- Derpy McFlurry®: Available à la carte, this first-of-its-kind McFlurry blends creamy vanilla soft serve with blackberry popping pearls and wild berry sauce, inspired by everyone's favorite Derpy Tiger.
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