New KPop Demon Hunters Adult Happy Meals Coming to McDoanld's

A new limited-edition adult Happy Meal collaboration is on the way as McDonald's steps into the world of KPop Demon Hunters. Inspired by the energy of Korean pop culture and the aesthetic of dark fantasy idols, the promotion features themed meals tied to the Saja Boys and HUNTR/X. It is a Fight for the Fans with these meals starting with the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal, which highlights a new Spicy Saja McMuffin topped with a signature spicy sauce, paired with hash browns and a Soda Pop. Meanwhile, the HUNTR/X Meal leans into edgier flavors with new Ramyeon McShaker Fries and a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets!

The fun does not end there as the balance of the Honmoon is served with two exclusive sauces, Hunter Sauce and a vibrant purple Demon Sauce! Derpy Cat was also sure to join in on the fun with a McDonald's exclusive KPop Demon Hunters McFlurry, which combines vanilla soft serve with blackberry popping pearls and wild berry sauce. Similar to past adult collectible promotions, this KPop Demon Hunters release features themed packaging, a collectible photocard, and a Derpy access card. This Derpy card will give fans of KPop Demon Hunters first access to exclusive content on the McDonald's App. Everything kicks off on March 31 at your local McDonald's for Breakfast and Lunch! That is How It's Done!